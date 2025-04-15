Manchester School District names new assistant superintendent 

Espinola

MANCHESTER, NH – The Board of School Committee on April 14 approved the hiring of Southside Middle School Principal Kelly Espinola as the new Assistant Superintendent of High Schools and Operations. She will replace Assistant Superintendent Forrest Ransdell, who is retiring at the end of this school year.

Espinola brings a strong foundation to the role, as a classroom educator and District leader. She is a product of Manchester schools and has spent the entirety of her 23-year career working in city schools. After first serving as an elementary school teacher and literacy coach, she went on to serve as an assistant principal and, ultimately, as a principal.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as an assistant superintendent in the very district that shaped me,” Espinola said. “Manchester gave me so much as a student, and it is both an honor and a privilege to give back to the community that helped me grow. I carry that gratitude with me every day in this role.”

After her graduation from Central High School, Espinola went on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s from Plymouth State. She earned an Educational Specialist certification from Walden University, and recently completed her doctorate at New England College.

In her time as a building administrator, Espinola has developed expertise in operations while also strengthening school culture and family engagement. When making the nomination to the board, Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel said that Espinola clearly understands that safe and efficient schools must be inclusive, responsive and student-oriented.

“Mrs. Espinola’s professional experience, dedication to inclusive leadership, and systems-oriented mindset will make her a substantial addition to our executive leadership team,” Chmiel said. “I am confident that she will make meaningful contributions to our ongoing efforts in cultivating a school system that prioritizes every student’s academic, social, and emotional well-being, while supporting and developing our staff in pursuit of educational excellence.”

Espinola will continue to serve as principal at Southside for the remainder of the school year.