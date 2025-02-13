Manchester weekly high school sports recap (2/6-2/12)

MANCHESTER, NH – While many local athletes flexed their prowess at the state indoor track and field championships, a handful of Queen City teams battled foes from around the state on the hardwood and ice.

Girls indoor track & field

West High School senior Eshaya Lauder set a new Division-II record and repeated as D-II long jump champion at the NHIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Plymouth State University Saturday with a leap of 18-feet, 2 inches. And at the D-I meet, Central junior Angela Cenesca led the Little Green to an 8th-place finish by taking 2nd in the 300-meter run and third in the long jump. Read more.

Boys indoor track & field

Central senior Caesar Flahn and Trinity senior Rere Edokpolo each topped two events at the NHIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships Saturday at Plymouth State University.

Flahn won the 55-meter dash with a sprint of 6.40 seconds, a D-I season record, and also ran the first leg on the gold-medal winning 4x200m relay team.

Edokpolo repeated as D-II long jump champ with a winning leap of 21-feet, 10 inches. He would have topped the D-I competitors too and will have his shot at the Meet of Champions. Read more.

Boys ice hockey

The Manchester Central/Memorial/West boys ice hockey team took care of business Wednesday night with a 6-1 victory at Londonderry High School. Read more.

