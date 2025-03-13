March 21: Waypoint Sleepout Pop-Up Gallery aims to demystify the lives of housing-insecure youth

MANCHESTER, NH – Brought to you by a partnership between Positive Street Art and the Waypoint Youth Homelessness Program, the annual Waypoint Sleep Out showcases work from Waypoint’s program participants, to provide an artistic voice and platform for some of Manchester’s most underprivileged artists.

Held at Bronstein Park in Manchester on March 21 at 6:30 p.m., right across from the Waypoint Youth Shelter, the in-person gathering will include speeches from Waypoint staff, food, opportunity to dance, and vendor stands, including the Pop-up Gallery.

The gallery is composed of work created by Waypoint Youth over the last three months in groups that were part of the Positive Street Art Residency. Their work seeks to demystify the life of housing insecure youth in the city, and will directly and indirectly raise funds for them and the Waypoint Program.



Waypoint and Positive Street Art have been working together for three years, taking trips to HopKnot, going hiking, to museums, and most importantly, painting murals and doing art! Some funding from the Sleep-out Gallery will be reinvested in the PSA program too, to ensure that youth at Waypoint will continue to be able to access art supplies and tap into local community resources and expand their network. These efforts build necessary connections and long-lasting friendships.

The crew is excited to integrate with the public. We can’t wait to show you the work this year has yielded and are hopeful that we can continue to engage with the arts through unique partnerships like the PSA Residency at Waypoint!

