Martin Secures Record-Breaking Win No. 205

Fisher Cats Manager Cesar Martin Photo/Andrew Sylvia

HARTFORD, CT — Cesar Martin secured his record-breaking 205th managerial win as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-2, 32-40) topped the Hartford Yard Goats (2-2, 40-32) at Dunkin’ Park Friday night, 3-1. Martin passed current Yard Goats manager Bobby Meacham, who led the Cats from 2013-2016, on the all-time Fisher Cats wins list.

Throughout the contest, Kekai Rios bopped his first home run as a Fisher Cat, Alex De Jesus drilled a two-run double and New Hampshire’s pitching staff held Hartford scoreless for the first seven innings.

Cats southpaw Trenton Wallace tossed the first four frames and only allowed two hits before exiting the game. Righty Abdiel Mendoza (W, 6-4) put up zeros in the fifth and sixth before turning the baseball over to Braydon Fisher for a scoreless seventh. After New Hampshire allowed a run in the eighth, Jimmy Burnette (S, 5) finished out the frame and wrapped up the ninth to secure the victory.

Rios drove a fastball from Hartford starter Connor Van Scoyoc (L, 5-6) into the New Hampshire bullpen in left field to get the Cats on the board, 1-0, in the top of the third.

After being held hitless in the fourth and fifth, New Hampshire added two runs to their total in the sixth. Designated hitter Ryan McCarty and shortstop Josh Kasevich each singled with two outs to set up De Jesus’ double with two outs off Van Scoyoc to take a 3-0 lead.

After reliever Ryan Boyer recorded an out in the bottom of the eighth, pinch-hitter Braiden Ward reached first on a dropped third strike and stole second. Ward scored on an RBI single by Ryan Ritter to cut into the New

Hampshire lead, 3-1. Ritter’s RBI was the first earned run allowed by Boyer since April 25; the Cats right-hander pitched in 18-games over that span of 19.1 innings without an earned run.

