Maura Sullivan announces bid to replace Pappas in NH First Congressional District

MANCHESTER, NH – Former Obama Administration official and New Hampshire Democratic Party First Vice Chair Maura Sullivan this week announced that she will seek the 2026 Democratic Nomination for U.S. Representative in the New Hampshire First Congressional District after incumbent Chris Pappas’ announcement that he will run for U.S. Senate.

Following service as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, Sullivan served in a variety of roles with the U.S. Veterans’ Administration and U.S. Department of Defense from 2010 to 2016.

Sullivan sought the Democratic nomination for the New Hampshire First Congressional District in 2018 but lost to Pappas.

‘I am stepping up to serve because the issues we are facing aren’t Democrat or Republican issues, they’re American issues. The First Congressional District needs a member of Congress who will help usher in a new generation of leadership focused on lowering costs, investing in economic innovation, and helping to create a sense of security and stability,” said Sullivan in a released statement. “After discussions with friends, neighbors, and members of our community, I know that I am the person who can deliver on those priorities on behalf of Granite State working families. I am thrilled to kick off this campaign today in Manchester and look forward to tackling the issues that matter most to New Hampshire when in Congress.”