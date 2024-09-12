Mayor releases progress report on engagement center, says data shows housing, rehab, and employment numbers for homeless ‘are up’

A police cruiser parked inside Victory Park on July 9 as part of Manchester Police Department’s increased visibility efforts. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais announced Thursday that the latest data shows the city continues to see real results with programs for the homeless at the Engagement Center, along with increased citations and arrests for illicit behaviors in city parks.

“As I’ve said from the beginning, we must implement a comprehensive response to address homelessness. Which is why, since January, we have implemented 13 different initiatives to combat this challenge. Now, three months in, we have data that supports our progress. Since July 12, when additional police details were added to combat hot spots of illegal activity in our parks, there have been 95 arrests and 308 citations issued by law enforcement for unlawful behaviors,” said Ruais. “Additionally, since June, our Engagement Center at 39 Beech Street has continued its incredible work with 20 homeless individuals finding a place to live, 25 getting IDs or other vital documents, 12 obtaining jobs, 5 entering into detox or rehabilitation programs and 458 being connected with providers for health care or other important services.”

Ruais noted, “I’ve long said, if you need help and want help in the City of Manchester, it exists. However, if you’re here to ignore our ordinances or break our laws, you will be arrested or cited as the situation dictates. The data is showing that our dual efforts of holding offenders accountable and offering help are improving the quality of life in Manchester. I want to thank our police, first responders and community partners who are working so diligently to make this progress possible. While progress is being made, we know full well that more work remains, and with that in mind, we will be implementing additional initiatives soon.”

Jake King of East Coast Evolution Leadership manages the Engagement Center (EC). He added, “I’m very proud of the work being done at the center and how so many individuals, organizations, and agencies have come together to make it all happen. Manchester is a diverse and beautiful community of people and when we are united in our efforts, we get things done. Some of Manchester’s chronic homeless are actually getting housed through the tireless effort of the EC staff, the providers, and the city departments, and it’s only going to get better.”

From Park Enforcement Officers and Community Policing Activity: 7/12/24 – 9/5/24

Arrests – 95

Citations – 308

Engagement Center Totals for June/July/August: 2024

Housed – 20

ID’s / Vital documents – 25

Detox/Rehab – 5

Employed – 12

Provider Connections – 458