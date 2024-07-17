Mayor Ruais cites progress at Engagement Center  

Beech Street Shelter and Engagement Center. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais on Wednesday released the latest data for the month of June highlighting successes at the city’s Engagement Center.

“I’m excited about the progress we are seeing out of the Engagement Center. I want to thank our community partners who are working diligently with those experiencing homelessness to assist them in building a sustainable life, as well as the staff at the Engagement Center, led by East Coast Evolution Leadership (ECEL), who work incredibly hard to make a difference every day.” Ruais added, “There are no quick fixes to this challenge, and work remains, but we are making progress and continue to take additional steps to implement a comprehensive response that meets the needs of the unhoused, our residents, our visitors and businesses. Since January, we have undertaken 12 initiatives to address this issue and remain committed to doing everything in our power to change lives.”

Jake King, Engagement Center Director and COO at East Coast Evolution Leadership, shared the mayor’s enthusiasm regarding the progress being made, adding, “Working in this field can be very heavy sometimes. Walking alongside of people who are struggling is not easy. But because of our guest’s perseverance and the ECEL staff passion and dedication, these successes make it all worthwhile.”

Highlights of the Engagement Center progress include:

June: