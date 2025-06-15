Meals on Wheels welcomes new board chair; focuses on 3-year strategic plan to promote services for older adults

Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County Board of Directors Chair

MANCHESTER, NH – Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County (HCMOW) is excited to announce the election of Carolyn Oguda as Chair of its Board of Directors for a three-year term, effective February 2025. HCMOW is the largest provider of Meals on Wheels in the state, and our agency is confident that Carolyn Oguda will continue to play a key role in helping wage our 48-year fight against hunger and isolation among older and disabled adults countywide.

Carolyn has been an HCMOW board member since 2018, serving most recently as vice chair to her predecessor, Daniel J. Abbis, DO. In her new role, she will spearhead a transformative, three-year strategic plan to increase the value of our impact by spreading awareness of our services and leveraging technology to streamline operations.

Carolyn began her career as a manager for a local nursing home and currently works in the biopharmaceutical industry. Carolyn brings a wealth of leadership expertise and commitment to innovating and improving healthcare outcomes, especially in the field of cancer research and treatments. In addition to her position in healthcare, Carolyn has an extensive history of philanthropic work, including the Nashua PAL, the Youth Council and the Nashua Rotary West where she encountered a number of individuals who have volunteered their services to HCMOW for 20+ years. “I knew right then that there had to be something special about that experience,” she said.

Having immersed herself in HCMOW’s delivery operations, Carolyn is even more committed to the older and disabled adults we serve. “By talking to these individuals eyeball-to-eyeball, you learn that far from being pathetic as often portrayed, they have their small joys—pets, grandkids, family pictures—and we get to share those joys with them. This is one of the reasons that I am really excited to work with the Board to further HCMOWs mission and drive long-term growth.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Carolyn Oguda as the Chair of our Board,” said Jon Eriquezzo, President of HCMOW. “Her strong leadership skills, combined with her strategic vision, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our vital work throughout the county”

About Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough CountyMeals on Wheels of Hillsborough County (HCMOW) is committed to providing healthy meals and wellness checks that help older and disabled adults live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities. For more info, check us out at hcmow.org.