MHCGM reveals award recipients

Joseph Byron (left) and Lou D’Allesandro

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (MHCGM) will honor two individuals at its Annual Benefit for Mental Health on Monday, October 21, for their tireless contributions to supporting the greater Manchester communities and New Hampshire citizens affected by mental illness. This year’s honorees include Senator Lou D’Allessandro and Joseph Byron.

Lou D’Allessandro started his political career over 50 years ago and introduced and supported countless bills that have helped to make New Hampshire a great state with an equitable mental health system of care. He helped to pass legislation that allowed clinical mental health counselors to receive third-party payments for services rendered, increased penalties for crimes against the elderly or those with a physical or mental disability and worked to pass bills that extended the statute of limitations for sexual assault crimes. He was also an important advocate and leader in the advancement of crisis intervention services. D’Allessandro is The Center’s 2024 recipient of the Wheelock-Nardi Advocacy Award.

Joseph Byron is the founder of Honor Flight New England. Recognizing the impact of honoring those who have served our country, more than 2,350 Veterans have been flown to Washington, D.C., since 2009 to visit and reflect at the memorials built in honor of their service. Joe has dedicated his life to ensuring he surrounds veterans with the love and care they deserve. Honor Flight participants are typically overwhelmed by the experience and have stated, “The tears that hit my eyes with everyone clapping and thanking us.

Each year, The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester presents the Wheelock-Nardi Advocacy Award to an individual or organization that exemplifies a high standard of commitment and advocacy for those with mental illness. The award is named in honor of former NH Hospital Superintendent Major Wheelock and former State Representative Theodora Nardi who co-authored the 1982 Wheelock-Nardi Report, which became the blueprint for the shift from an institutional to a community-based system of behavioral healthcare in New Hampshire.

The MHCGM Community Leadership Award recognizes and honors business or community leaders who exemplify the leadership and commitment needed to build and support a caring community that enhances the quality of life and wellness of our citizens.

Awards will be presented during MHCGM’s Fall Benefit for Mental Health on Monday, October 21, at The Derryfield Country Club. Proceeds from the annual benefit will help to support underfunded programs and services utilized by children and adults in recovery. The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester is the leading outpatient mental health provider in the state of NH.

Additional information can be found at; https://www.mhcgm.org/events/benefit2024/