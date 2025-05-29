MHT airport expands partnership with Aira to include American Sign Language interpretation

Aira ASL assists passengers who are deaf and hard-of-hearing to navigate the MHT Airport on their own terms with remote, on-demand interpreting.

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) announced this week its expanded partnership with Aira, a video remote interpreting app, to now offer free access to Aira ASL (American Sign Language) for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. The airport already offers Aira Explorer for the blind and low-vision community.

“We’re proud to be the fourth airport in the country to make Aira ASL available for travelers,” said Acting Airport Director Tom Malafronte, A.A.E. “By adding Aira ASL, MHT is expanding accessibility services and supporting our mission to enhance the travel experience for all our guests.”

Aira ASL is an app providing free, on-demand, remote American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community to enhance the ease and efficiency of communication. After downloading the app and arriving to the Airport, individuals can connect free of charge with a professional sign language interpreter. The interpreter will access the caller’s phone camera and speaker and act as a bridge between the deaf and hard-of hearing and the hearing. Aira ASL is available 24/7/365, and no advance reservations are required. Download both the Aira ASL app for Google Play or iOS and the Aira Explorer app for Google Play or iOS today.