More than 30 vendors ready for June 27 ‘Shop the Block’ event on Hanover Street

MANCHESTER, NH – The weekend was made for shopping.

Not an official motto, but it could be, as this year’s first-ever Shop the Block event has all the ingredients for a retail extravaganza.

Brought to you by the Palace Theatre and the Downtown Collaborative group, there will be 30+ vendors, live music, demonstrations and other interative experiences to enjoy. Local restaurants will have extended seating.

Participating Retailers include:

Bulletproof Tiger Dew Collective Double Midnight Comics Fishtoes LLC Green Envy Humble Warrior Marathon Sports Mosaic Art Collective Peridot QC Bike Collective See Saw Art Taste and Art of Greece The Palace Theatre The Terracotta Room Melaza Dance Studio Mixing Media with Miles Just Rosy The Sister Witch Company Blue Heron Main Street Tourist Dancing Rose Designs Sinead Cleary Jewelry Coastal Charm NH Collectible Tags Beeze Tee’s Wonderland Books and Toys Manchester Distillery/Venues 27Teas Barre Life Fishercats Wicked Joyful Antiques on Elm South of the six Rhythm and Roots