More than 30 vendors ready for June 27 ‘Shop the Block’ event on Hanover Street

MANCHESTER, NH – The weekend was made for shopping.
Not an official motto, but it could be, as this year’s first-ever Shop the Block event has all the ingredients for a retail extravaganza.
Brought to you by the Palace Theatre and the Downtown Collaborative group, there will be 30+ vendors, live music, demonstrations and other interative experiences to enjoy. Local restaurants will have extended seating.
Participating Retailers include:
|Bulletproof Tiger
|Dew Collective
|Double Midnight Comics
|Fishtoes LLC
|Green Envy
|Humble Warrior
|Marathon Sports
|Mosaic Art Collective
|Peridot
|QC Bike Collective
|See Saw Art
|Taste and Art of Greece
|The Palace Theatre
|The Terracotta Room
|Melaza Dance Studio
|Mixing Media with Miles
|Just Rosy
|The Sister Witch Company
|Blue Heron
|Main Street Tourist
|Dancing Rose Designs
|Sinead Cleary Jewelry
|Coastal Charm NH
|Collectible Tags
|Beeze Tee’s
|Wonderland Books and Toys
|Manchester Distillery/Venues
|27Teas
|Barre Life
|Fishercats
|Wicked Joyful
|Antiques on Elm
|South of the six
|Rhythm and Roots