    More than 30 vendors ready for June 27 ‘Shop the Block’ event on Hanover Street

    , ,

    MANCHESTER, NH – The weekend was made for shopping.

    Not an official motto, but it could be, as this year’s first-ever Shop the Block event has all the ingredients for a retail extravaganza.

    Brought to you by the Palace Theatre and the Downtown Collaborative group, there will be 30+ vendors, live music, demonstrations and other interative experiences to enjoy. Local restaurants will have extended seating.

    Participating Retailers include:

    Bulletproof Tiger
    Dew Collective
    Double Midnight Comics
    Fishtoes LLC
    Green Envy
    Humble Warrior
    Marathon Sports
    Mosaic Art Collective
    Peridot
    QC Bike Collective
    See Saw Art
    Taste and Art of Greece
    The Palace Theatre
    The Terracotta Room
    Melaza Dance Studio
    Mixing Media with Miles
    Just Rosy
    The Sister Witch Company
    Blue Heron
    Main Street Tourist
    Dancing Rose Designs
    Sinead Cleary Jewelry
    Coastal Charm NH
    Collectible Tags
    Beeze Tee’s
    Wonderland Books and Toys
    Manchester Distillery/Venues
    27Teas
    Barre Life
    Fishercats
    Wicked Joyful
    Antiques on Elm
    South of the six
    Rhythm and Roots

    Subscribe to receive your free daily eNews + a note from the Ink Link publisher.

    We don’t spam!

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 