Morgan endorsed by Manchester firefighters PAC

Chris Morgan (second to right) was endorsed by the Manchester Firefighters PAC on Friday. Submitted photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, the Manchester Professional Firefighters Local 856 PAC officially endorsed Current Ward 1 Alderman Chris Morgan for Alderman At- Large in the upcoming city election.



A statement from the Local 856 PAC stated, “Manchester Firefighters are proud to announce support of Chris Morgan for Alderman At-Large. We support those that support firefighter issues.”

Morgan expressed his gratitude for the endorsement and praised the unwavering dedication of the Manchester Fire Department.

“These men and women represent the very best of Manchester,” said Morgan. “Their courage and commitment to keeping our city safe is unmatched. I’m honored to have their support and will continue to be a strong advocate for the resources and respect they deserve.”