Letters: Mosley for NH House of Representatives District 39

O P I N I O N

As a lifelong Republican, I am supporting Maxine Mosley.

The Republican party’s beliefs are troubling to me on many levels and no longer represent me on some major issues. Believing the Republican party has lost their way, is why I will be crossing over and supporting Maxine Mosley for the House of Representatives in District 39 (Manchester Wards 6, 8 & 9). While the Republicans have spent the last few years focused on culture wars, I believe we need to get back to basic governance.

I may not agree with Maxine on every issue, but I do know she will show up and speak up for the people of Manchester. I have seen her in action as an educator and advocate and know that she will be focused on real issues such as addressing our housing needs, properly funding public schools, and maintaining an individual’s rights so we all can make the right decisions for ourselves. She is a listener and a problem-solver in everything that she does. If you want New Hampshire to keep moving forward, then I encourage you to join me in supporting Maxine Mosley, for your representative in House of Representatives for District 39, on Tuesday November 5th!

Thomas Lynch

Manchester, NH