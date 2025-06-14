Mr. Mac’s ‘Mac Gives Back’ fundraiser nets $3K for Harbor Care in support of homeless veterans

Harbor Care CEO Henry Och accepts $3,000 donation from Mr. Mac’s co-owner Valerie

Anderson. They are flanked by Mr. Mac’s team members celebrating a successful Mac

Gives Back Fundraiser held during the month of May, 2025.

MANCHESTER, NH – As part of its ongoing commitment to community service, Mr. Mac’s Macaroni and Cheese made a $3,000 donation to Harbor Care, a New Hampshire-based nonprofit that provides vital services to homeless veterans. The donation is the result of Mr. Mac’s May 2025 fundraiser, during which the company pledged to donate $1 for every Classic All-American Mac sold throughout the month.

The fundraiser was launched in partnership with the City of Manchester and Harbor Care to support local veterans facing housing insecurity. Funds raised will be used to help cover essential costs such as rental application fees, security deposits, and emergency housing assistance.

The campaign officially kicked off on Thursday, May 1st, at Mr. Mac’s Manchester location on 497 Hooksett Road. The event was attended by representatives from the Manchester Mayor’s Office, Harbor Care, and various veteran support groups, underscoring the community’s collective commitment to those who served.

On June 11th, Harbor Care returned to receive the $3,000 check from Mr. Mac’s, marking the culmination of a successful month-long initiative. The donation reflects the enthusiastic participation of the local community, whose support helped make the effort a success.

“Living and working in New Hampshire gives us a profound sense of belonging,” said Valerie Anderson, co-founder of Mr. Mac’s. “By coming together as a community, we can have a real impact and bring comfort to those who’ve served our country. We owe it to our veterans to show our appreciation and support.”

Founded in 2010 by brother and sister team Patrick Cain and Valerie Anderson, Mr. Mac’s has long embraced its mission to serve families and strengthen the communities it calls home. Through the company’s Mac Gives Back program, Mr. Mac’s consistently supports charitable initiatives, including offering a 20% discount to all veterans year-round. Mr. Mac’s extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to this meaningful cause. To learn more about their community efforts, visit www.mr-macs.com.