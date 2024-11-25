Nashua, Manchester amateur woodworkers win prize at New England event

More than 400 people attended the second annual New England Woodworking Competition, held Nov. 2 at the University of New Hampshire. Photo/Earle Rich

DURHAM, NH – Amateur woodworkers from Nashua, Manchester, Bedford and Warner won top prizes at the second annual New England Woodworking Competition, which drew 150 entries from across New England.

The competition, which organizers say is the first of its kind in New England, was held Nov. 2 at the University of New Hampshire. This year’s entries included more than 60 students ranging from elementary to college. The nonprofit Guild of New Hampshire Woodworkers organized the event in association with the New Hampshire Furniture Masters and the University of New Hampshire.

Joe Marshall and Edward Marks, both of Nashua; David Labrie, of Manchester; Ron Marcoux, of Bedford; and Jim McLaughlin, of Warner, all won amateur first-place awards at the competition.

The event featured woodcraft by professional and amateur woodworkers and was attended by more than 400 people. Submissions included chairs, lamps, boxes, signs, tables, musical instruments, bird carvings, and turned bowls.

“The competition exceeded our expectations in terms of admissions, attendance and quality of workmanship,” said Guild President Elliot Savitzky. “Our mission is focused on evolving our New England legacy of fine woodworking by bringing together and celebrating our amateur and professional woodworkers and by introducing the next generation to this important craft. That’s why we’re especially pleased that we doubled the number of students who entered the competition.”

Students were encouraged to enter this year, and weren’t charged a submission fee. Organizers said it’s important to continuation of the craft in the region, a tradition going back 400 years, that young people become involved.

Samuel Soukup, 11, of Manchester, took up woodworking this year and entered his work in the New England Woodworking Competition, which had 60 entries from students. Photo/Jason Soukup

Jason Soukup, of Manchester, said that his sons both submitted entries. He said he’s thrilled that they’ve become interested in woodcraft. His older son Sam, 11, took up woodworking this year and was initially discouraged, but was encouraged by Guild members to keep trying. After he bought chisels with money he earned from selling his handmade cutting boards, he’s excited by the progress he’s making, Soukup said.

“Sam now works proudly with his new tools to advance his art of carving and love for woodworking,” Soukup said. “Without the encouragement from the Guild, I am not sure he would have continued the pursuit. Like an acorn from an oak tree, the attention on inspiring our youth will bear much fruit in the coming years.”

Soukup said his younger son is “also very pumped about his new woodworking projects, especially bird carvings.”

A Federal-style card table made by Michelle Wong, of Brookline, Mass., won Best in Show at this year’s New England Woodworking Competition, held Nov. 2 at UNH. Photo/Earle Rich

2024 New England Woodworking Competition awards went to:

Best in Show: Michelle Wong, Brookline, Massachusetts, Card Table in the Federal Style

Michelle Wong, Brookline, Massachusetts, Card Table in the Federal Style Judges Awards: David Foote, Barrington; Ronald Litalien, Canterbury; Ted Blachly, Warner

David Foote, Barrington; Ronald Litalien, Canterbury; Ted Blachly, Warner Amateur First Prize Carving : Joe Marshall, Nashua, John Haley Bellamy Eagle

: Joe Marshall, Nashua, John Haley Bellamy Eagle Amateur First Prize Turning Between Centers : Edward Marks, Nashua, Dots

: Edward Marks, Nashua, Dots Amateur First Prize Turning : Ron Marcoux, Bedford, Beech Bowl

: Ron Marcoux, Bedford, Beech Bowl Amateur First Prize : Jim McLaughlin, Warner, Guild Sign at Canterbury Shaker Village

: Jim McLaughlin, Warner, Guild Sign at Canterbury Shaker Village Amatueur First Prize Traditional : David Labrie, Manchester, Tea Table with Tilting Top with Birdcage

: David Labrie, Manchester, Tea Table with Tilting Top with Birdcage Professional First Prize Decorative/Technical Detail : Claude Dupuis, Canterbury, Spiral DeLight

: Claude Dupuis, Canterbury, Spiral DeLight Professional First Prize : Joshua LaRose, Jericho, Vermont, Cantilever Table

: Joshua LaRose, Jericho, Vermont, Cantilever Table Professional First Prize Contemporary : Paul DeCarlo, Sandown, Tabula Rasa

: Paul DeCarlo, Sandown, Tabula Rasa Professional First Prize Original : Robert LaCivita, Northwood, Cherry Side Table in D Minor

: Robert LaCivita, Northwood, Cherry Side Table in D Minor Student First Prize Elementary School : Jace Christopher, fourth grade, Seacoast Waldorf School, Eliot, Maine, Colonial Pipe Box

: Jace Christopher, fourth grade, Seacoast Waldorf School, Eliot, Maine, Colonial Pipe Box Student First Prize Middle School : Michael Franta, homeschooled, Contoocook, Cherry Wood Coffee Table

: Michael Franta, homeschooled, Contoocook, Cherry Wood Coffee Table Student First Prize High School : Anderson Dalton, Marshfield High School, Massachusetts, Sam Maloof-Style Rocking Chair

: Anderson Dalton, Marshfield High School, Massachusetts, Sam Maloof-Style Rocking Chair Student First Prize College: Gabriela Crinigan, UNH, Tooth Box

Entries were evaluated in 11 categories relative to ability and experience.

The event included a companion exhibit of works by the three judges – Owain Harris, Ted Blachly and Garrett Hack – who are all New Hampshire furniture masters; and Tom McLaughlin, of Epic Woodworking and host of Shop Night Live, a weekly livestream program on YouTube. McLaughlin also emceed the event.

The Guild of New Hampshire Woodworkers was founded in 1990, and is an association of professional and amateur woodworkers, with more than 700 members. The Guild provides opportunities for sharing knowledge, skills, and experiences, officials said.