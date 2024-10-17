New chapter for Manchester School District with opening of Welcome Center in heart of the city

The Welcome Center at French Hall. Photo/Andrew Toland

MANCHESTER – As Manchester School District’s schools opened their doors last month, the District also opened a new Welcome Center for families, located in the heart of the city.

The Welcome Center, located in French Hall, 148 Concord Street, is an entirely new concept for the school district: A one-stop shop for families to register students, get connected to resources and create an easier transition into our schools.

“Helping our students succeed starts long before they set foot in a classroom,” said Assistant Superintendent Nicole Doherty. “It begins when we welcome the families early on and help them to navigate the registration process, get them connected to resources in the district, and support in the community. The vision for this Welcome Center is to bring all of that together in one place, and we are thrilled to see it coming to fruition.”

The Welcome Center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the hours planned to expand to include some nights and weekends as operations scale up. Staff have been busy outfitting the building to greet families, including creation of a family resource center, the “Compass Room,” as you enter the building. The third floor, which includes a large ballroom and stage area, has already been used to host meetings and events, including the State of the District and a Board of School Committee work session.

“This space is a game-changer for our district and community, and I am incredibly grateful to the team that has gotten it up and running,” said Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel. “When the opportunity to utilize French Hall came about, it was clear that this was our opportunity. Our team has taken the ball and run with it, thoughtfully building a welcoming environment that will ease the transition into our district for countless families. I am so proud of the work so far and excited for the community to experience this space.”

The Welcome Center draws inspiration from the space at Central High School, created by Social Worker Amadou Hamady. That space, originally opened in 2023, was created to offer wraparound support to newcomer families. Hamady worked alongside Assistant Superintendent Doherty and Wendy Perron, the district’s Executive Director of English Learner Instruction, in designing and setting up the district Welcome Center.

“The Manchester School District Welcome Center serves as a beacon of hope and inclusivity for students and families, providing a safe and supportive environment to navigate the complexities of education,” Hamady said. “As the district’s EL Social Worker and coordinator of a similar concept at Central High School, I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of this center, bridging cultural divides and fostering a sense of belonging. By offering linguistic and cultural support, the Welcome Center empowers EL students to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally, ultimately strengthening our community’s fabric.”

The district Welcome Center, while not created only for newcomer families, will still provide many of the same services for families as the Central center. Several community partners will be co-located at the Welcome Center, including Manchester Proud and City Year. The center is staffed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays by administrative staff. District administrators hold office hours at the center on a rotating basis, and numerous district staff members have permanent offices there. There is no appointment needed to visit the center. If you have questions about offerings there, you can email msdwelcomecenter@mansd.org.

About French Hall

French Hall opened in 1916 as the new home for the New Hampshire Institute of Art, which was originally known as Manchester Institute of Arts and Sciences. The neo-classical building was named for the Institute’s patron, Emma Blood French. The building was used for art education until recent years, when the NHIA merged with New England College. NEC subsequently moved its art programs to its Henniker campus, creating an opening at French Hall. Earlier this year, NEC agreed to lease space at French Hall to the district for the new Welcome Center.

The Welcome Center occupies the upper two floors of the building, but the bottom floor provides arts education space through NEC’s Art at French program. NEC’s leadership celebrated the partnership with the District when the agreement was first announced earlier this year.

“French Hall has been a cultural landmark for over a century. Emma Blood French’s original vision was that the building be used to advance the arts and education in Manchester,” said Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance Jr., President of New England College. “In addition to our Art at French community programs, NEC is thrilled to partner with MSD to provide Manchester students and families with a hub that will better connect them with the community and better facilitate their education.”