New Hampshire Held in Check Saturday

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-12, 33-50) lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-6, 45-38) at Delta Dental Stadium, 4-0, on Saturday. Rumble Ponies starter Luis Moreno tossed seven scoreless innings and only allowed three hits.

New Hampshire starter Trenton Wallace (L, 3-3) returned to action for the first time since June 28. The southpaw handled the first 3 2/3 innings. Wallace struck out three in his first three innings before giving up two runs in the fourth.

Shortstop Josh Kasevich posted one of the three New Hampshire hits in the team’s second 4-0 loss of the series. Kasevich’s hit count stands at 92 – the most of any Eastern League hitter – and is amongst the top 10 for the league’s best batting average (.293).

Relievers Anders Tolhurst and Braydon Fisher excelled out of the pen. Tolhurst was the first called upon in relief and delivered 2 1/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander struck out three. Fisher came in for the ninth and retired the side in order.

Binghamton’s Jeremiah Jackson clocked a two-run home run off Wallace in the top of the fourth, his second of the series. The Rumble Ponies’ third and fourth runs came in the top of the eighth, when Alex Ramirez and Rowdey Jordan scored on a throwing error.

The series concludes Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 PM EDT. RHP Lazaro Estrada (0-0, 1.80 ERA) returns to the mound for New Hampshire, and RHP Tyler Stuart (2-7, 4.26 ERA) takes the ball for Binghamton