New Hampshire NO KINGS protest will be held across the state on Saturday, June 14

NASHUA, NH – Protestors are taking to the streets of more than 1,500 cities and towns across the nation on June 14 in what organizers anticipate to be the largest single-day anti-President Trump protest to date. There are 19 scheduled events planned for New Hampshire. More than 100 pro-democracy groups are partnering to organize the NO KINGS events in every state.

The protests are scheduled to coincide with the military parade in Washington, celebrating the President’s 79th birthday and the 250th Anniversary of the US Army. No Kings events will be in every city but D.C. to provide contrast and to create distance from the Trump event. NO KINGS is organized with a commitment to the principle of non-violence, and avoiding conflict is a priority.

“I’m looking forward to a great turnout. People are upset at Washington and want to make their voice heard. It will be peaceful but impactful,” said the Chair of the Nashua Democratic City Committee and Ward 8 Alderman, Derek Thibeault.

In Nashua, the demonstration will be held at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument located at the intersection of Main, Amherst, and Concord streets from 2 to 4 pm. Information about all the other events in the state is listed below. There is no event scheduled for Manchester at the time of this article.

Deputy House Democratic Leader Laura Telerski, who also represents Ward 8 said the following, “Over the last few months, we have seen renewed energy and engagement with the peaceful protests here in Nashua, which have been an affirmation for state legislators that our constituents are paying attention to what is happening, both in Washington and in Concord. People in Nashua are concerned for their friends, neighbors, and the well-being of their community. More than ever, we are fielding questions on how to follow what is happening in the State House, how to track legislation, and how to exert influence over the process. In times of division, peaceful assembly is a powerful act of unity and purpose, and area legislators are looking forward to sharing that experience with community members once again on Saturday.”

“Hands-Off” protesters at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument Park at the top of Library Hill in downtown Nashua in April 2025. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

In preparation for the Saturday event, organizers are holding a sign-making session for the No Kings/No Clowns protests on Tuesday, June 10th, 5:30-7:30 pm at the Nashua Public Library, downstairs in the large meeting room. Some supplies will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring art supplies.

Keith Thompson is a local activist and one of the organizers for the Nashua No Kings protest. He provided a statement about the event.

“I would like to say I am encouraged and energized by the response to the events we have already held, and more proud than ever of Nashua and New Hampshire as we join the rest of the country in resisting and protesting this out-of-control regime. I strongly urge people of goodwill to join us in a peaceful protest on Saturday, June 14th, from 2-4 pm at Library Hill in Nashua. Our country deserves our voices and our activism,” said Thompson.

EVENTS PLANNED IN NEW HAMPSHIRE CITIES AND TOWNS

Listed below are the locations and times for the June 14th events in the Granite State. A complete directory of all the events across the nation can be found on the NO KINGS website.

Colebrook 10am – Noon 143 Main St

10am – Noon 143 Main St Concord State House 1 pm – 5 pm Capital Building 107 N. Main St

1 pm – 5 pm Capital Building 107 N. Main St Conway 10am – 12:30pm NH Visitors Center 205 W Main St

10am – 12:30pm NH Visitors Center 205 W Main St Derry 1pm – 3pm Derry Municipal Center Parking Lot 14 Manning St

1pm – 3pm Derry Municipal Center Parking Lot 14 Manning St Dover 3pm – 4pm Week’s Crossing 238 Indian Brook Rd

3pm – 4pm Week’s Crossing 238 Indian Brook Rd Enfield 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm Huse Park US-4

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm Huse Park US-4 Hanover 9am – 11:30am Near Richmond Middle School

9am – 11:30am Near Richmond Middle School Jaffrey & Rindge 10am – 12pm Rite Aid Corner Downtown Jaffrey

10am – 12pm Rite Aid Corner Downtown Jaffrey Keene 1pm – 4pm Fuller Park Keene Recreation Center

1pm – 4pm Fuller Park Keene Recreation Center Milford 2 pm – 4pm Milford Oval (town common)

pm – 4pm Milford Oval (town common) Nashua, NH 2pm – 4pm Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Intersection of Main, Concord, Amherst

2pm – 4pm Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Intersection of Main, Concord, Amherst New London 1pm – 3pm The Town Green

1pm – 3pm The Town Green Pelham 10am – 1pm Pelham NH VFW

10am – 1pm Pelham NH VFW Peterborough 12pm – 1:30pm State Route 101 & U.S. 202

12pm – 1:30pm State Route 101 & U.S. 202 Plaistow 1pm – 3pm Plaistow Town Hall

Plaistow Town Hall Plymouth 11am – 1pm Main St

Main St Portsmouth 2pm – 4pm I ntersection of Congress and Maplewood

ntersection of Congress and Maplewood West Lebanon 12pm – 1:30pm West Lebanon, NH, and across Lyman Bridge to White River Junction, VT

West Lebanon, NH, and across Lyman Bridge to White River Junction, VT Wolfeboro 12pm – 2pm Pickering Corner