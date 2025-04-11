New Poll reveals public backlash against book bans and criminalizing librarians

Majority of New Hampshire voters oppose HB324’s criminal penalties for educators and prefer local control over school library decisions.

NH State House. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

CONCORD, NH — EveryLibrary and MomsRising published the results of a poll this week conducted by the University of New Hampshire examining Granite State residents’ support of House Bill 324. The bill seeks to ban “obscene,” “harmful” and “age-inappropriate” materials from schools and school libraries. If passed, HB324 would allow criminal and civil penalties against educators and school board members over approved books and instructional materials under state obscenity laws. The poll shows that a clear majority — 56 percent of respondents — oppose state-level policies on book bans and prefer that decisions about prosecutions be made at the local level.

EveryLibrary, the national political action committee for libraries, and MomsRising, a grassroots organization, partnered with the University of New Hampshire Survey Center to add a set of questions to the March 2025 Granite State Poll — a monthly survey tracking voter opinions — focused on HB324, its effects on education, and its potential consequences. The poll was released after the bill passed through the State House and advanced to the State Senate. It found that although most voters support a process for parents or guardians to challenge content in their child’s school, they strongly oppose HB324’s threat of criminal penalties against educators and school board members.

According to polling results, Granite Staters overwhelmingly oppose several critical parts of the bill, especially areas pertaining to criminalization and state oversight. Only 36 percent of voters support allowing County Attorneys or Sheriffs to prosecute educators or school board members over board-approved textbooks or school library books. Similarly, only 33 percent of voters believe the state should set policies in Concord about reading materials for all K-12 schools. The poll also found that over half of voters believe that HB324 would make it harder for schools to attract and retain qualified teachers.

HB 324 would also expand the definition of “obscenity” beyond what is outlined in current New Hampshire law, covering depictions of nudity and sexual arousal in addition to specific sexual acts. While educational institutions are currently exempt from the state’s obscenity law, a separate statute makes it illegal for any adult to distribute harmful materials to minors. The March 2025 Granite State Poll also showed significant support for holding teachers accountable if they “knowingly” provide harmful materials to students, with 59 percent in favor and 19 percent opposed. Additionally, 66 percent of respondents supported having a formal complaint process for parents to challenge their children’s access to certain books or materials, while 29 percent were opposed.

On Thursday, April 10, the New Hampshire Senate Education Committee held a hearing for and against HB324. The hearing drew emotional testimony from parents and educators, with supporters arguing the bill would protect children from obscene and age-inappropriate materials in schools, while opponents warned it could lead to book bans and censorship of important literature. Critics, including civil liberties groups and educators, argued that the bill’s vague standards could suppress students’ access to valuable content — particularly LGBTQ+ and trauma-related stories — and place educators at legal risk.

