New principal selected at McLaughlin Middle School

McLaughlin Middle School

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester School District announced on June 28 that Kelly Williams has been named the new principal at McLaughlin Middle School. Williams’ selection was approved by the Board of School Committee at its meeting Monday night.

Williams has served as the assistant principal for student services at McLaughlin for 10 years. She replaces longtime McLaughlin Principal William Krantz, who retired at the end of this school year. Prior to serving as assistant principal at McLaughlin, Williams was a special education teacher at Southside for 9 years.

Williams

“We are thrilled to announce Mrs. Williams as the new principal at McLaughlin Middle School,” said Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis. “In nearly two decades in the district, she has always shown a deep commitment to doing right by the students in her care. She brings to the role a deep understanding of special education and strong institutional knowledge of McLaughlin and the city at large. Most importantly, she has consistently shown a desire to learn and grow so that she can better meet the needs of our students. We are confident she will serve the McLaughlin community well and we hope you’ll join us in congratulating her.”

Williams was born and raised in Manchester and is a product of the Manchester School District, attending the former Hallsville Elementary School, Southside Middle School and Memorial High School. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Development with certifications in Elementary Education and Special Education from Rivier University, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership with principal certification from Rivier University.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to serve the students and staff of McLaughlin,” Williams said. “This place has been my home for the past 10 years and I have had the pleasure of working with and for one of the best administrators, who led with his heart and passion for students. Every child matters and every child can learn when given a safe opportunity to do so. I look forward to leading the McLaughlin community with my team.”

Earlier this year, the District announced that former Wilson Elementary Principal Paula Jones would take over as the new principal at McLaughlin. However, when Jones accepted a position in Massachusetts, the District was forced to reopen its search for McLaughlin principal. Principal Krantz finishes his tenure this week, after 12 years leading McLaughlin and 35 years overall in the District.

The position of assistant principal at McLaughlin will be posted soon. You can find open positions at www.mansd.org/page/human-resources.

