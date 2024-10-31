NH DOT accepting applications for next round of Transporation Alternative Program money

Nashua’s Pedestrian/Bike Bridge is an example of a successful Transportation Alternative Program project. Photo/NH DOT

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has opened Round 5 of the Transportation Alternative Program on October 25, 2024. The overall purpose of the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) is to foster non-motorized transportation infrastructure that is safe and accessible.

TAP funds can be used for the following: on-road and off-road trail facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other users of non-motorized forms. Infrastructure-related projects and systems that will provide safe routes for non-drivers, including children, older adults, and individuals with disabilities to access daily needs. Conversion and use of abandoned railroad corridors for pedestrians, bicyclists, or other non-motorized transportation users. Safe Route to School infrastructure activities.

Only municipalities and schools are eligible to apply for TAP funding. The funds are 80% federal with a 20% local match.

Applicants must submit a Letter of Interest Form to the Department by December 6, 2024, attend a virtual workshop hosted by the Department in January 2025, and submit a TAP application by January 24, 2025.

The Letter of Interest Form, and all the information explaining the application process are provided on the TAP website. Any questions should be directed to Thomas Jameson, P.E. TAP program manager. Phone 603-271-3462. Email: thomas.e.jameson@dot.nh.gov