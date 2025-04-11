NH Judicial branch announces hiring freeze, launches ‘efficiency committee’ tasked with streamlining operations

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Judicial Branch is embarking on a comprehensive review of its structure and operations in order to identify opportunities to maximize efficient use of resources, streamline and coordinate administrative functions. In an order issued today, the Supreme Court has directed the creation of a committee comprised of judges and experienced court staff to engage internal and external stakeholders, review the administrative structures of other state court systems and recommend any statutory or rule changes necessary to implement its recommendations. The committee will report back to the Supreme Court by July 1, 2025.

The committee will be assisted in its efforts by the National Center for State Courts (NCSC). Based in Williamsburg, Virginia, NCSC supports the work of all state and territorial court systems and serves as a clearinghouse for best practices.

The New Hampshire Judicial Branch is comprised of two trial courts – the Circuit Court and the Superior Court – as well as one appellate court, the Supreme Court, and the Administrative Office of Courts, which provides administrative support. It has approximately 800 employees and operates more than 40 courthouses around the state. It handles approximately 150,000 cases per year.

“This effort presents an important opportunity for us to step back and take a hard look at how we are structured and how we operate,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald. “In doing so, we will draw on the knowledge and experience of our highly dedicated workforce, solicit the views of court users and those we serve, learn from other state court systems, and benefit from the expertise of a respected national organization. At the end of our effort, we look forward to identifying meaningful opportunities to serve the people of our state in a more efficient way.”

In light of the ongoing state government budget process for Fiscal Years 2026-2027, Branch leadership has instituted a freeze on all new hiring, with exceptions for mission critical positions to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Approximately 75 percent of the Branch’s budget is personnel related (salaries and benefits). The budget approved by the House of Representatives yesterday would represent an approximately 8% reduction from current spending levels.