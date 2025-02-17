NH DOT News: Public comment sought for Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) is seeking public comments for the four-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Off-Cycle Amendment #8.

New Hampshire’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program is a federally required four-year plan that provides details about transportation projects that are being implemented in New Hampshire.

The STIP is a financially constrained, federally required plan that lists NHDOT projects proposed to take place within the identified four-year period. The plan contains all federally funded projects as well as those projects that have been identified as regionally significant – regardless of the funding source.



This Amendment #8 to the 2023-2026 is being proposed to accommodate three resurfacing projects in rural parts of NH that the Department plans to advertise for Construction in March 2025. It is an unplanned Amendment and therefore is considered “Off-Cycle.”

Copies of the STIP Amendment #8 and supporting materials are available for review the NHDOT’s website.

These documents may also be obtained by contacting William Watson at (603) 271-3344.

The public comment period will open now through the close-of-business (4 p.m.) on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Comments should be addressed to:

William Watson, PE, Bureau of Planning and Community Assistance, John O. Morton Building, 7 Hazen Drive, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483

Comments may also be sent by email to Bureau46@dot.nh.gov and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on February 24, 2025. All comments received will become part of the public record.



NHDOT programs and services are administered by the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination.



Should you need this information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Public Information Office at info@dot.nh.gov, or by phone at (603) 271-6495, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483, TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.