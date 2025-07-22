NHPHA Seeks New Board Members to Help Shape the Future of Public Health in New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Public Health Association (NHPHA) is seeking nominations for its Board of Directors. People who are passionate about public health and committed to strengthening communities across the Granite State are encouraged to apply. The new term begins January 1, 2026, and runs for three years.

Board service at NHPHA offers a unique opportunity to influence public health policy, foster professional development, and support advocacy efforts that benefit all New Hampshire residents. Directors are expected to maintain active NHPHA membership, participate in monthly virtual board meetings, engage in committee work, and attend approximately two in-person events annually.

“NHPHA plays a vital role in delivering credible public health information, building workforce capacity, and supporting advocacy throughout the state,” said Tory Jennison, Executive Director. “We’re looking for engaged individuals who are ready to help guide this work and ensure public health remains a statewide priority.”

Self-nominations are welcome and encouraged. Anyone interested in nominating themselves or someone else should email the name and contact information of the nominee to Tory Jennison at [email protected] by Wednesday, August 7, 2025. NHPHA will follow up directly with all nominees regarding next steps.

To learn more about the New Hampshire Public Health Association and its mission, visit www.nhpha.org.