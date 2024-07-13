No injuries in crash that sent truck into Candia Road multi-family home

A truck crashed into a multi-family home on Candia Road Saturday morning. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A truck crashed into a house at 408 Candia Road Saturday causing structural damage to the multi-family dwelling.

Manchester Fire crews were dispatched at 9:44 a.m. Saturday for a “motor vehicle into a building” call.

First arriving companies confirmed there was structural damage and the department collapse unit was requested. Engine and Truck 7 along with Utility 1 responded to the scene with the MFD Collapse trailer.

Firefighters were able to stabilize the support beams following a truck-into-house crash Saturday morning. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

There were no injuries from the vehicle accident so crews could focus on the building’s structural damage. The impact from the truck altered the supporting posts that carried the second floor and roof structure, and the first-floor deck had been moved approximately one foot causing the posts to lean, leaving the porches unstable.

Firefighters jacked the first floor deck up with hydraulic spreaders and adjusted the support at the footing. Three 4-by-4 posts were used to secure and stabilize the structure temporarily until it can be repaired.

The truck that struck the building was unable to move, Rescue 1 utilized its winch to pull it away from the structure.

Estimated dollar loss according to MFD: $10,000