Nov. 18: Brady Sullivan celebrates 50 years at 1000 Elm Street with grand opening tours, giveaways – and lollipops

MANCHESTER, NH – Stop by Brady Sullivan Plaza Monday for a 50th Anniversary celebration of the Brady Sullivan Plaza and the Grand Opening of The Residence at 1000 Elm.

Festivities begin at 2 p.m. – a chance to celebrate the past and future of this downtown landmark.

There will be giveaways including cookies, mints, stickers, pinwheels, and lollipops in honor of the recent return of ‘The Lollipops’ sculpture, along with delicious Common Man apple cider donuts and coffee**.

Among the esteemed guests:

Mayor Jay Ruais

Sylvio Dupuis, who served as mayor from 1972-75 when the plaza was established 50 years ago

Long Term Tenant Brad Cook

Boston Bruins National Anthem Singer Todd Angilly

Arthur Sullivan of Brady Sullivan Properties

**While supplies last