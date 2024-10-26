Office of Youth Services and Manchester Youth Council launch holiday toiletry drive to support unhoused families

MANCHESTER, NH—The Office of Youth Services (OYS) and the Manchester Youth Council are proud to announce the launch of their Holiday Toiletry Drive, which aims to support unhoused families in Manchester during the holiday season.

From now through the winter months, OYS is collecting essential toiletry items to provide families with primary hygiene products that can help them through challenging times. The goal is to make a meaningful impact by ensuring families in need have access to critical supplies.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to come together and support our unhoused neighbors during the holiday season,” said Michael Quigley, Director of the Office of Youth Services and the Youth Council. “Every donation—whether a bottle of shampoo or a gift card—makes a real difference.”

Items Needed (Encourage travel-sized items)

Shampoo & Conditioner

Body Wash & Soap

Toothpaste & Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Feminine Hygiene Products

Shaving Cream

Chapstick

Hand Warmers

Gift cards are also accepted and will be used to purchase additional items for families.

How to Donate

Donations can be dropped off at the Office of Youth Services, 76 Main St., Manchester, NH, Monday through Friday from 1- 5 p.m.

OYS encourages local businesses and organizations to collect items at their offices or workplaces. For convenience, OYS will coordinate pick-ups from participating locations as the drive ends.

Get Involved or Learn More

For more information or to coordinate a pick-up, please contact:

Michael Quigley, Director of OYS & Youth Council

Phone: 603-624-6470

This Holiday Toiletry Drive provides an excellent opportunity for community members, businesses, and organizations to unite and spread kindness to those in need this holiday season.

About the Office of Youth Services (OYS)

The Office of Youth Services (OYS) provides programs and services to empower and support Manchester’s youth. Through the Manchester Youth Council and other initiatives, OYS strives to positively impact the community by fostering leadership, mentorship, and support for youth and families.