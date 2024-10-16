Pappas and Prescott spar in congenial debate

First Congressional candidates Republican Russell Prescott (left) and Democrat Chris Pappas during a debate at Saint Anselm College on Oct. 16, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – For anyone not at the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce New Hampshire First Congressional District Debate on Wednesday, perhaps moderator Scott Spradling summed it up best: “I am inspired by people exchanging opposing viewpoints in a way that doesn’t make you feel like you need to take a shower afterwards.”

In a stark comparison to the heated rhetoric here at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at this event two years ago by 2022 New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt, 2024 Republican candidate Russell Prescott mirrored the largely civil and cooperative tone held by incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas.

While both men shared a history as small business owners in New Hampshire and service on the New Hampshire Executive Council, they did differ regarding the best approach on how the federal government can best serve the people of New Hampshire.

Prescott felt that the primary task for the federal government was to rein in spending, which he felt was the key driver of inflation and higher costs for consumers and businesses. In turn, those higher costs led to secondary problems, such as highest costs for housing materials leading to higher costs for housing, leading to a smaller workforce and difficulties in attracting new employees for local businesses.

Pappas also discussed lowering taxes in areas, particularly regarding expanded child tax credits and low income housing tax credits, but he also repeatedly mentioned the need for investment in New Hampshire from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development CDGB Block Grants, increased funding for roads and bridges and increased Pell Grants.

While not mentioned by name, Prescott also attacked incumbent President Joe Biden and his action against the XL Pipeline as well as a lack of pressure on Iran. Pappas also made a veiled attack at former President Donald Trump, stating that the current Republican majority in Congress was the least productive since the Truman administration, as Republicans sought to curry favor with Trump over serving the American people.

Pappas also responded to a comment by Prescott that more needed to be done to tackle corporate welfare by noting oil and gas companies not lowering gas prices while drilling for record amounts of gas and oil, going as far as to promote a price gouging tax.

On questions relating to growing the state’s workforce and increasing childcare availability, Prescott said the answer was to repair the country’s immigration system, attracting legal immigrants and deterring illegal immigrants he felt were draining the country’s economy.

“They need to believe that they can get in line and see the end of the line and come to America to work here, that would help many small businesses like mine,” said Prescott.

Pappas agreed that the increasing diversity of the state was a boon to its business climate, using the Indonesian population of Strafford County as an example.

Both men also supported commuter rail, although Prescott said that it would need to be self-sustainable and Pappas noted that it would be the decision of the state and the federal government’s role was the aid in funding or recruiting outside funding to help limit the burden on local taxpayers.

There was also an emphasis on bipartisanship from both candidates. Prescott mentioned times in the past when he challenged members of his own party, such as opposition to Voter ID bills, while Pappas mentioned his continual ranking as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress.

“The only way forward is to listen to one another, dial back the noise, push the extremism to the side and focus on solutions,” said Pappas.