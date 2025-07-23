Pappas talks with nursing home residents after Washington Republicans vote to cut nursing home funding

Courtesy/Office of Congressman Chris Pappas

GOFFSTOWN, NH – Today Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) met with staff and residents of Hillsborough County Nursing Home (HCNH) to discuss how the Republicans’ so-called “One Big, Beautiful Bill”, which is now law, makes devastating cuts to Medicaid funding that is essential to New Hampshire nursing homes, their operations, and patient care.

“People deserve to retire with dignity and live peacefully. Nursing homes are key to ensuring our seniors can do so while getting the care they need. Medicaid is the primary payer for about six in ten nursing home residents. The Big, Ugly Bill, which is now law, makes devastating cuts to Medicaid funding that New Hampshire nursing homes rely on to give tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy. Without these resources, their services and care are in real jeopardy,” said Pappas. “Today I joined staff and residents of Hillsborough County Nursing Home to hear directly from them about these impacts. I fought against the passage of this cruel legislation, and I will continue working to protect health care access and other essential programs for New Hampshire families and seniors.”

“Our nursing homes try our best to provide quality, affordable care to seniors. The cuts to Medicaid threaten our operations, will increase costs for residents, push the burden onto county taxpayers, and ultimately, could lead to loss of care throughout our state,” said David Ross, Administrator of the Hillsborough County Nursing Home. “Ahead of the reconciliation bill’s passage, I reached out to the Congressman’s office about my concerns. I’m grateful for him voting no, for coming to us today to hear from staff and our residents, and for his work to protect and strengthen access to care.”

Background:

Pappas voted against Republicans’ reconciliation bill every time it came to the floor. Pappas filed two amendments to the Senate-passed Republican reconciliation bill to protect Granite Staters’ access to Medicaid and food assistance and to prevent Congress from passing the burden of cuts to these programs onto the state; neither was adopted.

Now law, this legislation included deep cuts to health care and food programs for working families to cover the cost of $5 trillion in tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy. It will leave an estimated 17 million Americans uninsured, including at least 46,388 Granite Staters; trigger $500 billion in cuts to Medicare; increase monthly out-of-pocket costs for families and leave more Americans with overwhelming medical debt; defund Planned Parenthood, leaving more than 1.1 million women without access to needed care like cancer screenings and birth control; and kick millions of Americans off SNAP, leaving them unable to put food on the table.

In February, Pappas held a roundtable with New Hampshire health care advocates and community leaders to highlight the devastating impact the Republican budget would have on New Hampshire residents’ access to health care and local community health centers’ ability to serve their patients. In April, he held another discussion to highlight the negative impact the legislation would have on people who access care through the Medicaid program and New Hampshire’s Medicaid Expansion. Pappas spoke on the floor several times in opposition to the reconciliation bill and on behalf of his constituents on Medicaid and SNAP.