Paquette announces Ward 5 Aldermanic candidacy

Kathleen Paquette. Promotional photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire State Representative Kathleen Paquette has announced that she will run this fall for the Ward 5 Aldermanic seat being vacated by incumbent Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza.

Paquette ran against Sapienza in 2023, losing 375-342. Paquette also received 676 votes in the 2022 Ward 5 State Representative race, 178 votes short of earning the second of two seats in the district. Paquette was the top vote getter in the 2024 Ward 5 State Representative race with 1,333 votes; 81 votes ahead of Kathy Staub.

During this term in Concord, she serves on the New Hampshire House of Representatives Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.

“I’m proud to call Ward 5 home, and I’m thankful for the support and trust so many of you have already given me,” said Paquette. “Together, we can keep building a city where families feel safe, businesses can grow, and every neighborhood has a voice.”

Paquette joins incumbent Ward 5 Board of School Committee Member Jason Bonilla in the race for the Ward 5 seat.

More information can be found on her campaign website or by e-mail at [email protected].