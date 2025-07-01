Parable Magazine honored with six awards at 2025 Catholic Media conference



MANCHESTER, NH, – Parable Magazine, published by the Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, D.D., Bishop of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, earned six 2025 Catholic Media Awards during the Catholic Media Conference in Phoenix, Arizona last week. The awards recognize excellence in Catholic media in North America.



The magazine earned two first place awards: Reverend Andrew Nelson’s “7 Days a Pastor” column in the Best Regular Column – Religious Life category and Best Photograph – Photo-illustration for the “Finding Communion” cover of the January/February 2024 edition.

Three second place awards were named for Best Regular Column – Bishop’s Column in a Diocesan Magazine, for Bishop Libasci’s “Bishop’s Message” column, Best Regular Column – Political Issues, for Diocesan Public Policy Director Robert Dunn’s “Finding Communion” column and Best Podcast Series for the column’s accompanying “Finding Communion” podcast. Rosemary Ford, Parable editor and Raul Botha, communications content manager, were also recognized for the podcast. Ford is Dunn’s co-host and Botha produces the series.



In addition, the Diocese of Manchester’s Facebook page received a third place award for Best Social Media Account, managed by Tara Bishop, communications director and Botha.

“Congratulations to all our winners,” said Rosemary Ford, Parable editor. “The magazine is a team effort, and I’m thrilled to work with this talented group of writers, photographers and proofreaders, under the leadership of Bishop Libasci, to bring stories of faith and inspiration to Catholics in New Hampshire.”

A complete list of award recipients is available at www.catholicmediaassociation.org/2025-catholic-media-awards-lists.



Parable Magazine is mailed directly to all registered Catholic parishioners in New Hampshire. It is made possible through the support of the New Hampshire Catholic Appeal, Bishop Libasci, advertisers and sponsors. To learn more, visit www.catholicnh.org/parable.