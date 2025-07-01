Summer Food Program makes free meals, snacks available to NH school children at 133 sites

In 2024 more than 312,000 meals were served at Summer Food Service Program sites across NH to kids 18 and younger.

CONCORD, NH — This summer, the New Hampshire Department of Education (NHED) is continuing its work with eligible organizations to serve free meals and snacks to children through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SUN Meals and SUN Meals To-Go, also known as the Summer Food Service Program.

“The SUN Meals program plays a vital role in keeping children nourished and healthy when school is out. By providing nutritious meals throughout the summer, it supports working families and reduces food insecurity, helping to set children up for a healthier future,” said Kelly Rambeau, Administrator of NHED’s Bureau of Wellness and Nutrition.

Last summer, more than 312,000 nutritious meals were served at Summer Food Service Program sites across New Hampshire to children 18 and under – ensuring that children and teens in low-income areas maintain access to healthy food when school is not in session. This summer, there are 133 sites stationed throughout the state offering meals at no cost, including 12 in Manchester (see below).

“Summer Meals is such an important program for these kids and their families. With the rising food costs, it is such a help to families to know that their children can still receive free breakfast and lunch even when school is not in session,” said Patty Menard, Food Service Manager at Community Action Partnership of Strafford County. “At our weekly sites, families drive away with three bags of groceries per child in the household. The bags include fresh fruits, veggies, proteins, grains and milk to last the week. It relieves such a burden on families.”

Funded by USDA, the Summer Food Service Program is a critical summer extension of the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. It offers no-cost meals to all children 18 and younger in eligible areas. Individuals over 18 who are enrolled in school programs for students with disabilities may also qualify. Local organizations eligible to sponsor Summer Food Service Program meal sites include public and private school food authorities, residential public and private nonprofit summer camps, colleges, universities and nonprofit organizations.

“By bringing meals to those in need and engaging local volunteers, we’re not just feeding children, we’re creating meaningful community connections. Every shared meal and every act of service strengthens our neighborhoods,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner.

Hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, according to Elsy Cipriani, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Food Bank. Children facing food insecurity often go without when school is not in session – something no child should have to experience, she said. “As a longtime sponsor of the USDA’s SUN Meals Program, the New Hampshire Food Bank is committed to improving access to the nourishing foods our children need by leading SUN Meals distributions in areas of the state that have historically experienced high rates of food insecurity, like Coös, Carroll, and Grafton Counties, as well as the Keene area,” added Cipriani.

To qualify, meal sites must be located in areas where at least 50 percent or more of households with children are at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. Sponsors are reimbursed at USDA-established rates and must follow federal nutrition guidelines, while meals must comply with federal nutrition standards. Individuals over the age of 18 who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year are also eligible to receive meals.

Those seeking access to summer meals at a Summer Food Service Program location may search sponsor locations by visiting https://www.fns.usda.gov/summer/sitefinder/. For more information, contact Kelly Rambeau at [email protected].

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

Sites in Manchester

Sponsoring Organization Southern NH Services Site Name Kelly Falls Apts Site Address 463 Kimball St Manchester, NH 03102 Site Address 2 Start date 6/22/2025 End date 8/21/2025 Operating Days M,T,W,TH,F Contact Phone 603-486-4835 Comments Closed July 3rd & 4th

Sponsoring Organization Southern NH Services Site Name Rock Rimmon Pool Site Address 249 Mason St. Manchester, NH 03102 Site Address 2 Start date 6/22/2025 End date 8/21/2025 Operating Days M,T,W,TH,F Contact Phone 603-486-4835 Comments Closed July 3rd & 4th Breakfast Time Lunch Time 1:00-1:45

ponsoring Organization Manchester SAU Office Site Name Manchester West High School Site Address 9 Notre Dame Avenue Manchester, NH 03102 Site Address 2 Start date 7/6/2025 End date 7/31/2025 Operating Days M,T,W,TH,F Contact Phone 603-603-6300 Comments Meals will be served on Main St. Breakfast Time 8:00-9:00 Lunch Time 11:30-12:30

Sponsoring Organization Boys & Girls Club of Manchester Site Name Manchester Boys & Girls Club, Inc. Site Address Union St Clubhouse Manchester, NH 03104 Site Address 2 555 Union st Manchester NH 03104 Start date 6/22/2025 End date 8/28/2025 Operating Days M,T,W,TH,F Contact Phone 603-625-5982 Comments Closed July 4th Breakfast Time 7:00-8:00

Sponsoring Organization Manchester SAU Office Site Name Manchester Central High School Site Address 535 Beech St Manchester, NH 03104 Site Address 2 Start date 7/6/2025 End date 7/31/2025 Operating Days M,T,W,TH,F Contact Phone 603-603-6300 Comments Meals will be served from court yard on Beech St Breakfast Time 8:00-9:00 Lunch Time 11:30-12:30

Sponsoring Organization Southern NH Services Site Name M – P.A.L. Site Address 409 Beech St. Manchester, NH 03103 Site Address 2 Start date 6/22/2025 End date 8/14/2025 Operating Days M,T,W,TH,F Contact Phone 603-486-4835 Comments F/T Aug. 7 & 8 Closed July 3rd & 4th Breakfast Time 9:00-10:00 Lunch Time 11:30-12:30

Sponsoring Organization Southern NH Services Site Name Hunts Pool Site Address 297 Maple St Manchester, NH 03013 Site Address 2 Start date 6/22/2025 End date 8/21/2025 Operating Days M,T,W,TH,F Contact Phone 603-486-4835 Comments Closed July 3rd & 4th Breakfast Time Lunch Time 1:00-2:00

Sponsoring Organization Southern NH Services Site Name Elmwood Gardens Site Address 83 Trahan St Manchester, NH 03103 Site Address 2 Start date 6/22/2025 End date 8/21/2025 Operating Days M,T,W,TH,F Contact Phone 603-486-4835 Comments Closed July 3rd & 4th Breakfast Time 9:15-10:00 Lunch Time 11:15-12:00

Sponsoring Organization Southern NH Services Site Name FIT – Families in Transition Site Address 161 So Beech Street Manchester, NH 03103 Site Address 2 Start date 6/22/2025 End date 8/21/2025 Operating Days M,T,W,TH,F Contact Phone 603-486-4835 Comments Closed July 3rd & 4th Breakfast Time Lunch Time 11:00-12:00

Sponsoring Organization Manchester SAU Office Site Name Manchester Memorial High School Site Address One Crusader Way Manchester, NH 03103 Manchester, NH 03103 Site Address 2 Start date 7/6/2025 End date 7/31/2025 Operating Days M,T,W,TH,F Contact Phone 603-603-6300 Comments Meal service will be on Weston Rd to combined Memorial & MST Breakfast Time 8:00-9:00 Lunch Time 11:30-12:30

Sponsoring Organization Southern NH Services Site Name Central Park @ Beech Hill Site Address 22 Beech Hill Dr. Manchester, NH 03103 Site Address 2 Start date 6/22/2025 End date 8/21/2025 Operating Days M,T,W,TH,F Contact Phone 603-668-3423 Comments Closed July 3rd & 4th Breakfast Time 10:15-10:45

Sponsoring Organization Southern NH Services Site Name Beech Hill Apts Site Address 120 Beech Hill Avenue Manchester, NH 03103 Site Address 2 Start date 6/22/2025 End date 8/21/2025 Operating Days M,T,W,TH,F Contact Phone 603-486-4835 Comments Closed July 3rd & 4th Breakfast Time Lunch Time 2:15-3:00