Pedals & Pathways: Hampton Cycling Death, Pine Street, Vermont Cycling & tariffs, etc.

Navigating New Hampshire’s Urban Paths

“The bicycle is a parody of a wheeled vehicle—a donkey cart without the cart, where you do the work of the donkey.”

— P. J. O’Rourke (more here)

Cycling death in Hampton

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a fatal e-bike crash occurred in Hampton in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Boars Head Terrace.

When police arrived they discovered a rider on the ground with serious injuries. The rider was later identified as James Gallaher of Hampton, age 68.

Police determined that no other vehicles were involved. Also that Gallaher was not wearing a helmet during the crash. Gallaher was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries later that morning.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

Pine Street in Manchester to get Bike Lane

Prior to Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, several committees met. At the Community Improvement Committee meeting, approval was recommended for the city to move forward with an application for a Safe Streets For All grant. At the Public Safety, Health & Traffic Committee meeting the plan for Pine Streets was un-tabled.

Then during the BoMA meeting itself, both those items were approved by votes of the entire BoMA. So as things stand today the Pine Street repaving should take place this summer, converting Pine Street from two lanes to a single lane of motorized traffic, plus one bike lane.

The Safe Streets For All grant should allow the city to do significant analysis of how best to accommodate changing traffic patterns going forward.

Before the Pine Street vote was held, alderman Joe Levasseur and Ross Terrio took the opportunity to speak at length against bicycles and bike lanes.

Vermont Cycling Business Wins Tariff Lawsuit

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Wednesday that the President cannot institute tariffs using emergency powers, and ordered the tariffs halted. On Thursday the Federal U.S. Court of Appeals temporarily paused that lower-court ruling, leaving the tariffs in place for now. Tariffs normally must be instituted by Congress.

One of the named plaintiffs in this case is Terry Precision Cycling, based in Burlington, Vermont.

Following the Trade Court ruling, Nik Holm, President of Terry Precision Cycling, issued a statement saying, “For over 40 years, Terry Cycling has been committed to making cycling more accessible for women. For us, that means designing and manufacturing technical apparel, saddles and accessories that prioritize comfort, safety, and style, and doing it with integrity. Throughout our history, we have proudly manufactured many of our products in the United States and we are unique in still having much of our production made here. Innovation comes from all parts of the globe, and so do the unique materials and product lines that shape our niche business.

“The recent decision by the U.S. Court of International Trade is a turning point. Not just for us, but for countless small manufacturers trying to compete while staying true to their values and needs of customers. The now-vacated tariffs disrupted our supply chains, added costs, and forced us into months of defensive planning. We had to source new raw materials, rework long-standing partnerships, and test production strategies that pulled us away from what matters most. It was a complete distraction, with no benefit to the rider, for us to spend time knocking ourselves off just to stay afloat.

“This ruling allows us to get back to what we do best: supporting women in cycling, investing in innovation, and planning for the future with confidence. It gives businesses like ours the space to operate without being penalized for sourcing smartly or manufacturing ethically.

“We’re grateful for the support of our board, the Flagg Bicycle Group, and Liberty Justice Center, and we are proud to have played a role in standing up for small businesses. This isn’t just a win for Terry. It’s a win for the cycling industry and the communities we serve.”

I encourage you to visit the Terry Cycling website. They sell some gorgeous cycling clothes.

Real Difference between Bikes & Cars

Northern Rail Trail Ride

After many weekends of rain, my wife and I finally made it out this past weekend for an organized ride along the Northern Rail Trail.

This trail was part of the Tour de New Hampshire for 2025, organized by the Bike Walk Alliance of New Hampshire (BWANH).

Amanda Gourgue, Executive Director of BWANH, described the ride like so: “It is a beautiful day for a bike ride! Today was our Northern Rail Trail ride. Thank you to Friends of the Northern Rail Trail in New Hampshire for hosting!”

The southern end of this trail is in Boscawen, near the Hannah Duston monument, and is only a short 1/2 hour drive from Manchester. We loaded the bikes onto our carrier and drove up on Sunday morning. Plenty of folks were already there, making for a friendly pre-ride gathering.

The ride was planned to split into two groups: 1) for riders who wanted to go a bit further and faster, and 2) for riders who wanted a more relaxed pace with a few stops to describe items of historical interest. We opted to join group 2, and it worked out well. As so often happens, we underestimated how out-of-shape the winter had left us, so even though the ride was pretty relaxed in the moment, later that day we definitely felt the aftermath of the exercise. But in a peasant way. (Yes, let’s go with “pleasant.”)

The trail had been paved more than 20 years earlier with a grade of crushed stone called “three eighths minus,” meaning that all stones were 3/8 inches, or less, in diameter. The day immediately preceding our ride had brought heavy rain, so I had expected puddles, but we encountered none. At worst, a few damp spots. So drainage was excellent. And the riding was generally very smooth. If all trails are maintained this well, I eagerly anticipate riding on them.

Volunteers with Friends of the Northern Rail Trail do much of the upkeep on this trail, removing fallen limbs or entire trees, and also doing significant mowing along the trail sides. They did a great job, the trail was really in great shape!

Ride through Manchester

Only a few days before the Boscawen ride, BWANH’s Tour de New Hampshire passed through Manchester, where their ride was hosted by the Queen City Bicycle Collective at 25 Elm Street. From BWANH’s description of the ride: “Manchester blends urban vibrancy with natural beauty. The city sits on the Merrimack River, and its historic Millyard offers a unique industrial landscape. The city’s scenic areas include parks like Livingston Park, Twin Bridges Park, and Stark Park, offering views of the river and surrounding greenery.

“The Amoskeag Falls, on the Merrimack River, and the mills that developed around them have been instrumental in shaping Manchester. A canal and lock system built by Samuel Blodget around the falls in 1807 opened up the area to commerce. Originally called Derryfield, the city’s name was changed to Manchester in 1810 after Blodget’s expressed vision that the falls and the Merrimack River could be used for industry. Blodget hoped that this City could become “the Manchester of America,” in reference to Manchester, England.

“Start the weekend with a fun ride around the paved trails and streets of Manchester. This ride is open to everyone and typically lasts around 10 miles. Please bring lights if you have them! Feel free to join us afterward at a local brewery for food and drinks.”

As described, the ride finished at Republic Brewing, where a good time was had by all.

Note: The author is a member of the board of the Bike Walk Alliance of New Hampshire, but the views expressed in this article are his own.