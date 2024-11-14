Peter Marr nominated to become Manchester’s next police chief

From left, Peter Marr, State Sen. Donna Soucy, and Lyn Schollet, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (NHCADSV). Photo/Laura Aronson

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais has nominated Manchester Police Department Assistant Chief Peter Marr to replace outgoing Chief Allen Aldenberg as head of the city’s Police Department.

Marr has worked for the department since March 2003, following an almost three-year stint as a police officer in Maryland and a four-year tenure in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 2023, Marr became a captain and also earned a master’s degree in criminal justice and law from Southern New Hampshire University.

During his time with the Manchester Police Department, Marr has also served as a detective in the major crimes unit, Assistant SWAT Team Leader and earned the Life Saving, Honorable Service and Meritorious Service Medals in addition to being named as Officer of the Year in 2014.

Ruais stated that he finds Marr to be approachable, professional and in possession of valuable insights into the department’s personnel and the city’s law enforcement challenges.

“(Marr) has a deep well of support and respect on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and in the department and we look forward to him continuing the exceptional nature of the Manchester Police Department,” said Ruais.

Marr’s nomination will be brought up at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and will be held over until the board’s next meeting for confirmation per board rules, barring a vote to suspend the rules and immediately confirm the nomination.