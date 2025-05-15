Change.org petition urging city leaders to install Pine Street bike lane circulates after committee votes to reassess feasibility and interest

One of the key components of the traffic calming initiatives calls for the city to follow through with the inclusion of bike lanes on Pine Street from Bridge Street to Webster Street. The petitioners state that the bike lanes would reduce dangerous conflicts between parked cars, cyclists and drivers as well as helping encourage alternative modes of transportation in addition to the reduction of erratic driving behavior that would come with traffic calming. It was also added in the petition that the Department of Public Works considers the cost of adding bike lines to be negligible as long as they are done while repaving efforts are already underway.

The area of Pine Street between Webster and Bridge Streets, which has one-way traffic heading northbound, was scheduled to get a bike lane at its next repaving along with several other nearby streets following a decision in 2019 by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA).

While the other streets in that decision received a bike lane, a bike lane for Pine Street was paused last week by the BMA Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic, as a study group would be established to investigate the issue.

The corner of Bridge and Pine looking northward, the beginning of where bike lanes will be on Pine Street until Webster Street. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Committee Chairman Chris Morgan says that given the amount of time since the decision by the BMA, a working group of stakeholders is needed to provide input on the potential bike lane to gauge its feasibility and public interest, believing that the status of the bike lanes may have changed over the past six years.