Playoff update: 7 Queen City teams fall, 3 remain

MANCHESTER, NH – The winter high school sports playoff season is fully underway and while a handful of Queen City teams have been eliminated from contention, four teams featuring Manchester athletes remain alive.

Girls basketball

Derryfield School

Ryan O’Connor photo

After completing a 15-3 regular season, the Derryfield girls basketball team has continued its winning ways through the first two rounds of the Division-II tournament.

The third-ranked Cougars (17-3) began with a 46-18 victory over No. 14 Plymouth (7-12) on Wednesday, March 5 before advancing to the quarterfinals where they avenged their first loss of the season with a 50-45 triumph over sixth-seeded Merrimack Valley (13-6) on Saturday.

They’ll be faced with another significant challenge when they face second-ranked Milford (17-3) this Wednesday, at 5 p.m. at Pinkerton Academy. The winner advances to the D-II championship game to face the winner of No. 1 Laconia vs. No. 4 Oyster River.

Holy Family

Bill Gilman photo

The second-ranked Griffins (19-2) earned a 47-21 victory over No. 15 Profile to open the postseason on Feb. 25, and then defeated seventh-ranked Colebrook, 39-33, in the D-IV quarterfinals Feb. 28.

Their season came to an end in the semifinals, however, as they met their match against No. 3 Groveton, 51-29. Groveton (20-2) went on to upset top-seed Littleton (21-1) in the D-IV finale, 36-33, to win the state championship.

Central/West

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

The Manchester Central/West co-op team earned a place in the Division-I postseason after finishing the regular season with a 6-12 record to enter the tournament as the No. 16 seed.

There, Central/West faced top-ranked Bedford (19-0) in the first round and fell, 79-21.

Girls ice hockey

Ryan O’Connor photo

The Bishop Brady/Trinity/Bow co-op girls ice hockey team earned a first-round bye and entered the state tournament as the No. 4 seed following a 13-5 regular season.

Opening the postseason Friday night at Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett, Brinity overcame a 1-0 second period deficit to earn a 2-1 victory over No. 5 Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge (11-7-1).

Next up for Brinity is top-ranked Oyster River/Portsmouth. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. tonight at the Everett Ice Arena in Concord.

