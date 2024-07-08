Police release more photos of vehicle sought in July 3 fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist

Officers at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHETER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened last week in the area of  Central and Union streets and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver. 

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Manchester Police received a report of  an accident involving a car and bicycle. Arriving officers located a 71-year-old man lying on the  pavement on Central Street suffering from a serious head injury. The man was taken to a local  hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries. 

Witnesses told police they had seen a black vehicle collide with the bicycle in the intersection. It was reported that the car looked to be a black Nissan Rogue with possible veteran’s plates. The vehicle did not stop, and continued to drive east on Central Street. 

Anyone with information about this accident or identity of this car should call the Manchester  Police Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.  

Below: Photos provided by Manchester Police showing the vehicle linked to the hit-and-run.

