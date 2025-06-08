Prouty Community Day raises critical funds for cancer services in Southern New Hampshire

Photo Courtesy/Keith Spiro

Manchester, NH The Prouty, Dartmouth Cancer Center’s premier fundraising event, hosted its first-ever Prouty Community Day & Walk on Sunday, June 8. Held at Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics Manchester, the event raised $65,000 to support Dartmouth Cancer Center. The Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation matched the donations. All money raised by the 200 participants will stay within Dartmouth Cancer Center locations in southern New Hampshire.

“The funds raised at the Prouty Community Day will support important patient and family support services to our cancer patients and their families,” said Deb Scribner, system vice president of oncology services at Dartmouth Cancer Center. “These services include support groups, massage therapy, education workshops, exercise classes, transportation assistance such as gas cards, grocery gift cards for patients with food insecurity, and more. The Prouty has supported these programs for years, but will be expanded in Manchester and Nashua to provide even more support to our patients, thanks to today’s event.”

Scribner also announced the upcoming opening of the newly added radiation oncology services at the 100 Hitchcock Way facility. “This addition will streamline care, improve access, and ensure that our patients in southern New Hampshire benefit from the full spectrum of advanced cancer treatments, close to home. We look forward to welcoming patients in July, said Scribner.”

The family-friendly event, which included a one-mile walk and community celebration, is sponsored locally by Daiichi Sankyo, J&J Innovative Medicine, and Eisai.

The annual Prouty will take place in Hanover, NH, on July 12th.