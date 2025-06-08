New Hampshire Win Streak Ends in Lopsided Loss

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (26-31) dropped the series finale to the Altoona Curve (25-32) at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 11-5. Despite homers from first baseman Peyton Williams and center fielder Dasan Brown, Altoona benefited from a crooked six-run fifth inning to take their first lead of the week.

Box Score

Fisher Cats starter Ryan Watson (L, 3) threw four scoreless innings before the Curve tore off a six-run top of the fifth inning to grab their first lead of the series. Watson finished after tossing 4-2/3 innings with four earned runs on six hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

New Hampshire struck first for the eighth straight game when Williams homered to right field for his sixth homer of the year. Six homers is second only to designated hitter Jace Bohrofen’s nine bombs, and it gave the Cats a 1-0 lead on Sunday.

Altoona’s offense was silenced through the first four frames before exploding for six runs in the top of the fifth inning. The Curve’s bottom third of the order strung together three straight base hits. Curve catcher Aaron McKeithan skied a ground-rule double and shortstop Kervin Pichardo followed with a single to left field that plated Altoona’s first run and tied the game at 1-1.

Center fielder Mitch Jebb knocked the fourth consecutive Curve hit with a single to score McKeithan from third and give Altoona a 2-1 lead. After picking up a strikeout, Watson walked third baseman Jack Brannigan to load the bases with two outs and end his day. It was the first walk allowed by Watson to snap a 15-2/3 inning stretch dating back to May 28 in Hartford.

New Hampshire’s Michael Dominguez took over for Watson with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. Altoona’s designated hitter Brenden Dixon welcomed Dominguez into the game by lacing a double to the left field corner that brought home two more Curve runs to extend their lead to 4-1. A New Hampshire fielding error allowed two more runs to come in unearned for the Curve and Altoona took a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth.

The Fisher Cats responded when center fielder Dasan Brown pulled an inside fastball to left field to cut into the Curve lead, 6-2. It was the second pitch thrown by Altoona reliever Sean Sullivan (W, 2), who settled in to toss two innings and earn the win on Sunday afternoon.

The Curve collected three more runs in the top of the sixth inning when McKeithan opened the frame with a solo shot to left-center field for his first homer with Altoona in 2025. Three Curve batters reached after that, including second baseman Termarr Johnson’s double that plated a run. Brannigan flared a sacrifice fly to left field to finalize the scoring at 9-3.

Altoona pushed across two more runs in the top of the eighth inning on three consecutive two-out base hits to make it 11-2.

The Cats plated their third run in the bottom of the eighth inning after second baseman Eddinson Paulino led off with a double to right field. That set up third baseman Charles McAdoo’s run-scoring single to make it 11-3. Williams reached on an error to put runners on second and third for shortstop Cade Doughty, who singled and allowed McAdoo to score from third.

In his first game back with New Hampshire since May 24, catcher Robert Brooks drove in a run on a double in the bottom of the ninth inning to finalize the scoring at 11-5.

Both Williams and McAdoo extended their streaks on Sunday, with Williams bringing his hit streak to eight games on the home run. McAdoo reached for the seventh game in a row while Gabriel Martinez poked his fifth hit since being reassigned from High-A Vancouver on June 4.

The Fisher Cats hit the road to FirstEnergy Stadium to begin a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils. New Hampshire dropped four of six in Reading in their first trip in May, with every game decided by one run