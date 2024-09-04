Queen City Avenue Bridge getting inspection this week

Queen City Bridge. Photo/Southern New Hampshire Regional Planning Commission

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces the upcoming in-depth bridge inspection of the bridge carrying Queen City Avenue over the Merrimack River in Manchester.   

The inspection is scheduled for Thursday, September 5, 2024, through Thursday, September 12, 2024, and will not occur on the weekend.  

Weather permitting, alternating one-way traffic, with lane width being maintained, will be utilized as needed from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. In the event of adverse weather, the inspection work may be delayed until the next suitable workday. 

Warning signs, arrow boards, and traffic cones will be used to notify the traveling public of the lane closures. Road users are asked to use alternate routes, if possible, to avoid delays. Road users are also encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic-related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/

Contacts: 

William Saffian, Bridge Design Section Chief, (603) 271-2731 

Richard Arcand, Public Information Officer (603) 271-6495 

