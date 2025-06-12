Recently retired Ransdell named new superintendent of Newport School District

Former Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Forrest Ransdell has been named as the next superintendent of the Newport School District. Courtesy photo

NEWPORT, NH — The Newport School Board announced last week that Forrest Ransdell will be the next superintendent of Newport.

He will replace outgoing Superintendent Donna Magoon, whose resignation is effective June 30.

Ransdell, 60, recently retired from his position as Assistant Superintendent for Operations for the Manchester School District, where he worked since 2006. In Manchester, he also has served as high school assistant principal, middle and elementary school principal, network director, acting director of human resources. Ransdell’s resume makes him well suited to addressing Newport’s needs, School Board Chairwoman Nikki Murphy said.

“He brings a wealth of experience in educational leadership, operational planning, and student-focused decision-making,” Murphy said. “His strong background in supporting school systems and building community partnerships makes him a great fit for Newport.”

The board is scheduled to meet on June 12 to finalize Ransdell’s hiring with a formal vote of acceptance, Murphy said.

Before arriving in Manchester, Ransdell served as high school principal for three years in Springfield, VT, and then as principal in Portsmouth, NH

The board selected Ransdell after introducing him and one other finalist, Sherri Nichols, to the community last week. Nichols is the superintendent of the Springfield (VT.) School District. The two were chosen from a pool of seven applicants, Murphy said.

The board listened to staff, families, students and others in the community before selecting Ransdell, Murphy said in a Wednesday message to parents and guardians.

In her letter to parents and guardians, Murphy said Ransdell impressed the board with his insights and passion for public education.

“He shares our vision of academic excellence and creating a supportive, inclusive environment for all students and staff,” Murphy said.

Murphy declined to provide Ransdell’s salary. Magoon’s salary for the current year is $136,000.

One of the reasons Ransdell was interested in Newport was the strong sense of community, he said in a phone interview.

“I really believe strongly that a small, tight-knit team can do wonders for kids and for their outcomes and I believe that is what exists in Newport,” Ransdell said. “I look forward to getting to know the community in and out of the schools and really look to develop ways to improve outcomes for our students.”

Ransdell announced last August that he planned to retire after 20 years in Manchester at the end of the current school year, adding that he “looked forward to continuing the important work of our District in support of our students, staff and families.”

Kelly Espinosa, Manchester’s Southside Middle School Principal, was hired in April to fill Ransdell’s position.

He is expected to begin in Newport on July 1.

Magoon, who has been Newport’s superintendent since 2022, announced her resignation in April, citing the lack of support from one member of the School Board, whom she did not name at the time.

Asked about his approach to working with the School Board to avoid a similar circumstance, Ransdell said goal setting will be important.

“I believe strongly in creating shared and public goals as well as norms for the work undertaken by the board and the superintendent,” he said. “Through this process, a strong working relationship can be developed.”

This report was updated to include information reported by Manchester Ink Link.

