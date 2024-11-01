Water main break on Gold Street leaves many homes, businesses without water

- Address: 660 Gold street
- Dispatch: 2:15 a.m.
- Under Control: ongoing
- Resources: E7, Battalion Chief 1
MANCHESTER, NH – Early Friday morning crews were dispatched to three separate alarm activations in different areas around south Manchester. When traveling between box alarms Battalion Chief Plantier came across a water main break on Gold Street, between John Devine Drive and Ross Ave.
There was a massive amount of water coming through the road and was causing localized flooding posing no risk to any businesses or residences.
The road was closed off to traffic and Water Works began the repair process.
Many homes and businesses in the area reported no water. As of this morning repairs are still underway.