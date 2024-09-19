RNC Chairman Whatley states that the NH polling system is a model for the country



Republican National Committee Chairman (RNC) Michael Whatley speaking at the GOP Protect the Vote Tour event at St. Anselm’s NHIOP in Manchester. Photo / Dan Splaine Photograph

GOFFSTOWN, NH – Republican National Committee Chairman (RNC) Michael Whatley traveled to the Granite State and spoke to a group of Republican activists who had gathered for poll watcher and poll worker training. The event was held at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

The event was part of the GOP Protect the Vote Tour led by Whatley and Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. The tour’s goal is to energize GOP volunteers and emphasize their role in the upcoming election.

Poll workers administer voting at the precinct level and poll watchers observe and report any issues and irregularities at polling places and tabulation locations.

NH Secretary of State David Scanlan spoke with the group about the status of NH elections. He began his remarks by extolling the first-in-the-nation status of NH in a pitch for support directly to Chairman Whatley.

“We stay out of the political fray as much as we can and our goal is to run elections as cleanly, as fairly and as accurately as possible and that is our goal,” said Scanlan. “In New Hampshire we have taken the steps to ensure our systems are as secure as they can possibly be.”

NH Secretary of State David Scanlan spoke about the status of NH elections at the GOP Protect the Vote Tour event held at St. Anselm’s NHIOP in Manchester. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

Whatley described the priorities for the Republican party, “You have to make sure only American citizens can vote, you gotta make sure a voter ID is required, we want the states to clean up the voter roles. And in states where they allow mail-in balloting or absentee balloting, we want basic protections on those ballots, signature requirements, witness requirements, We want mailboxes, not dropboxes and we want them mailed before election day.”

He defended this position with, “This is not election denialism these are basic protections.”

Whatley boasted about his record of defending voting security, saying, “I filed 115 lawsuits in 27 different states as the general counsel and now the chair of the RNC to make sure we are getting these rules in place.”

He complimented the voting integrity of the NH system.

“I am so glad to be here in New Hampshire, to know that you guys have a program that is that solid up right now. It’s a model for the nation frankly and you should be very proud,” Whatley said.

“The goal of the training is to respect the process, to respect the workers, and most importantly respect the voters and make sure this is going to go as flawless as it does up here in NH. We need that to be done everywhere around the country,” said Whatley.