Rochester man pleads guilty after probation officer finds drugs, paraphernalia in apartment

Hillsborough County Superior Court North. File Photo/NHPR

MANCHESTER, NH – A Rochester man was sentenced to 1 ½ to 5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to violating probation by being in possession of drugs.

Marc Vilgrain, 32, of 32 Cocheco Ave., Rochester, pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County Superior Court North to being in possession of more than an ounce of cocaine, with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He pled true to allegations the drug charges violated his condition of probation.

He also was charged with being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Judge Amy Messer gave Vilgrain a 3-to-6-year suspended sentence on one of the drug offenses on the condition he remain free of any new criminal charges.

The charges date back to Oct. 20, 2022 in Manchester. Timothy Miller, Vilgrain’s probation officer, discovered the drugs after Vilgrain failed to show up for a scheduled drug screening, prompting officers to search his home and vehicle.

During the search, probation officers found the drugs hidden in his home and in his vehicle, along with digital scales, packaging and cash, evidence of his intent to distribute the narcotics.

Vilgrain has a 1-to-3-year suspended sentence hanging over his head on an unrelated felony firearm charge. Prosecutors in the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office have yet to decide if they will ask the court to impose that sentence.