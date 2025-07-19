Rojas Tallies Eight Strikeouts as Binghamton Takes Series Opener

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-13, 36-53) lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-6, 57-28) at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night, 3-1. Five days after being named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, Fisher Cats starter Kendry Rojas twirled another gem, piling on eight strikeouts and surrendering one run over 4-2/3 innings pitched.

Box Score

After Rojas allowed an earned run on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning, he went on to retire 12 of the next 14 batters he faced. Through three starts with New Hampshire, Rojas (TOR No. 8 prospect, MLB Pipeline) has allowed four runs on 10 hits with 23 strikeouts across 14-1/3 innings pitched. Pat Gallagher (L, 1-2) was first out of the pen and gave up a run on two hits and exited with two outs in the fifth inning.

Binghamton starter Jonah Tong (W, 7-4) struck out seven over 5-1/3 innings pitched, allowing one unearned run on two hits. The Rumble Ponies’ bullpen then combined for 3-2/3 scoreless innings of relief, including 1-1/3 blank frames from righty Anthony Nunez (S, 3) to secure Binghamton’s 3-1 win.

Tonight’s top takeaways:

RHP Kendry Rojas collects eight strikeouts

collects eight strikeouts 1B Jackson Hornung records fifth multi-hit game with New Hampshire

records fifth multi-hit game with New Hampshire DH Victor Arias knocks first Double-A hit since 2023

knocks first Double-A hit since 2023 RHP Geison Urbaez works 13th scoreless outing of the year

Binghamton opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when shortstop Jett Williams and right fielder Carson Benge each singled to start the game. Williams would come around to score on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

New Hampshire bounced back in the bottom of the first inning when first baseman Jackson Hornung led off the frame with a walk and reached scoring position on third baseman Charles McAdoo’s single. Second baseman Ryan McCarty followed by scorching a grounder to second, allowing Hornung to score from third and tie the game, 1-1.

Hornung collected two of New Hampshire’s five hits for his fifth multi-hit game since joining the Fisher Cats on June 24. Designated hitter Victor Arias made his return to New Hampshire and poked a single in the bottom of the eighth inning to go 1-for-4. Arias is in his second stint with New Hampshire having recorded one hit in three games for the Fisher Cats at the end of the 2023 campaign.

New Hampshire relievers Conor Larkin and Geison Urbaez each worked scoreless outings as Larkin went 1-1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Despite allowing two walks, Urbaez staved off the Ponies in the top of the ninth inning