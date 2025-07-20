Big Innings Power Fisher Cats to Saturday Home Win

MANCHESTER, NH – Thanks to a pair of five-run innings, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-13, 36-53) downed the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-7, 58-29) in front of a season-high 6,716 fans at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday night, 11-6. Right fielder Devonte Brown and first baseman Jackson Hornung each clubbed home runs in the Saturday rout, and left fielder Gabriel Martinez recorded his first triple.

Box Score

New Hampshire starter Juaron Watts-Brown surrendered four runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 2-2/3 innings pitched. Reliever Alex Amalfi (4-6) replaced Watts-Brown in the top of the third inning and went on to allow one run on one hit with two punchouts in 2-1/3 innings of work.

Righty Michael Dominguez then delivered two scoreless, hitless innings with two strikeouts over two relief innings. Justin Kelly and Chay Yeager finalized the eighth and ninth innings as Kelly surrendered one run on two hits. Making his Delta Dental Stadium debut, Yeager tossed a blank top of the ninth with two strikeouts to complete New Hampshire’s 11-6 win.

Tonight’s top takeaways:

RHP Michael Dominguez fires two scoreless, hitless innings

fires two scoreless, hitless innings 1B Jackson Hornung launches 433-foot three-run homer

launches 433-foot three-run homer OF Devonte Brown crushes fourth homer

crushes fourth homer LF Gabriel Martinez drives in two runs with first triple of the season

Binghamton starter Jonathan Santucci pitched into the bottom of the second inning and allowed four runs, one earned, on two hits and three walks in 1-2/3 innings. Reliever Hunter Parsons (L, 3-2) allowed the Hornung homer and suffered the loss after 1/3 innings of relief. Right-hander RJ Gordon lasted 4-1/3 innings and allowed six runs on seven hits before Joshua Cornielly fanned four batters on 1-2/3 frames.

The Rumble Ponies jumped in front in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly from designated hitter JT Schwartz. Catcher Chris Suero then followed through by driving in a pair of runs on his first career Double-A hit to make it 3-0. Binghamton added another run in the top of the second inning on a fielder’s choice to take a 4-0 advantage.

Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning, second baseman Ryan McCarty drilled a double off the right field wall to lead off the frame before coming around to score on a double play that made it 4-1. New Hampshire would go on to cash in four runs with two outs as Martinez and third baseman Alex De Jesus reached on walks. Hornung welcomed Binghamton’s Parsons into the game with a three-run blast to put the Cats in front, 5-4.

New Hampshire’s Brown left the yard in the bottom of the third inning on an opposite field blast that made it 6-4.

The Fisher Cats exploded for five more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning when shortstop Cade Doughty delivered a bases-loaded single to bring New Hampshire’s lead to 8-5. Martinez cashed in two more runs on a triple before racing home on a wild pitch to extend New Hampshire’s advantage to 11-5.