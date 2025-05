Jay Ruais on April 14, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Although it is not in Ward 3, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais will be holding a town hall meeting for Ward 3 at the Bishop O’Neil Youth Center on May 5.

Located at 30 South Elm St., the Bishop O’Neil Youth Center town hall will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more on last month’s town hall, click here.