Mayor gets questions on budget, Hallsville School and more at Ward 7 town hall meeting

On April 3rd, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais held a town hall meeting in Ward 7 at the Somerville Street Fire Station. Here’s a recap of what he discussed.

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais on April 3, 2025. Screenshot/MPTV

Budget

The mayor referenced his recent budget address and his hope to provide what would be a budget that balances the needs of the city and the need to be fiscally responsible. Most of the limited increases came from those mandated due to contractual agreements with city workers, recommended changes in the city’s recent compensation study and additional money for filling the approximately 20 vacancies on the Police Department roster.

When asked why the police were not subject to the same freeze in new hirings, Ruais said that it has become exceptionally difficult to hire police officers in recent years, especially after changes to the state pension system in recent years.

One person was frustrated that the city was not funding the road repair budget at the recommended $12 million, with Ruais responding that the proposed funding at $7 million was an increase on last year’s $5.3 million and that further funding could necessitate reduced funding elsewhere.

There was also frustration with the expectation that the Manchester School District will not receive all of the funds it is asking for, with Ruais again mentioning the need for balance, stating that he went out of his way to provide the schools with some of what they asked for while acknowledging that giving all of what they ask for was not feasible within his view.

Another person criticized $200,000 in bonding as a budgetary gap for new firefighters that will be paid as part of a successful SAFER Grant recently won by the Fire Department. Ruais said that he trusted the judgment of Manchester Fire Department Chief Ryan Cashin and adding a fourth firefighter on trucks responding to calls can be critical in life or death situations

Ruais tried to roll with the punches from the crowd.

“Budgets are a good way to make everybody a little bit mad at you,” he said.

There was also a question asking for an update on the RAISE Grant, with Ruais saying it is still coming and the money was not impacted by recent events in Washington, although inflation and rising construction costs are playing a role regarding implementation.

Homelessness and Affordable Housing

Regarding federal funding, Ruais responded to a question on the Pearl Street Lot development, stating that US HUD HOME Funds will be used on a project that will create 125 affordable housing units.

He used that project as an example of how difficult it is for developers to include affordable units into housing proposals given that the new building will cost $50 million.

Ruais said that creativity will be needed to help get affordable housing into the city given the difficulty developers have making them profitable. There is hope that the new city grants writer recently hired can help find routes to help developers construct affordable housing. Ruais also said another auction of surplus land comparable to the one last year is coming and like last year, proceeds will go into a fund to help build affordable housing.

The mayor also defended his approach to the Beech Street Shelter and Engagement Center. He expressed frustration with its size and limited options for relocation, contributing to a substantial monthly cost, but said the decision on its placement was made before his term. He also noted successes at the shelter such as 11 people finding jobs thanks to services rendered there and hoped that the population would shrink enough for a local non-profit to take the financial responsibility for the shelter once its current lease extension ends on Aug. 31.

Transitional housing additions, such as the recently opened facility at the former St. Anne’s Church, will also help remove people from the cycle of homelessness, he said.

He did not feel comfortable closing the shelter now given that doing so would put several elderly people immediately on the streets, some of whom are on oxygen and some with other disabilities.

Lights added to the trees along the Theatre Block of Hanover Street illuminate the night.

Lighting Elm Street

The Mayor said that he is looking to add more lights to Elm Street, comparable to the Theatre Block on Hanover Street, after business owners in the area felt that the street was too dark at night. Ruais also felt that Manchester had a dark downtown compared to those of comparable size such as Charleston, SC.

Members of the audience hoped he could extend the lighting initiative to other neighborhoods of the city.

Speeding

One member of the audience expressed frustration with speeders in his neighborhood, although he acknowledged the limitations of the Manchester Police Department given its roster vacancies.

That person asked if multiple construction projects in a single area could be done at once, saving money for the city through economies of scale, and alluding to potentially redesigning certain streets with traffic calming measures.

Ruais said that was possible and said in some areas of the city its already happening, such as with a traffic circle planned near the Derryfield School.

Hallsville School. File photo

Hallsville School

The Hallsville School is located in Ward 7 and residents asked if another meeting could be held to discuss the fate of the building, which ceased use as a public elementary school in recent years.

At one point, the building was set to be used for elderly housing, community policing and other recreational programs, but funding could not be found for the housing. Recreational programs do use the gymnasium at the school and the mayor said that organizers that do not use the facility in a manner that is respectful of neighbors may see their privileges to use the school revoked.

The Image of Manchester

One man felt disgusted with advertisements during the recent election season casting Manchester in a negative light and felt Ruais should have done more to address those assertions.

Ruais responded that he has never been anything but positive, and has never said anything negative about former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig or his 2023 opponent, former Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh.

The man with the concerns felt that Ruais had only been positive when he was campaigning for the office of mayor, an assertion Ruais strongly disagreed with.

