Ward 11 mayoral discussion with residents holds insights on parking, housing and more

Snow postponed Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais’ Ward 11 town hall meeting this month, moving the conversation to Wednesday night at Gossler Park Elementary School. Here’s a recap of what was discussed.

Jay Ruais on Feb. 19, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Parking and Transportation

The postponed meeting night was not the only recent night with snow, as the Department of Public Works continued to work toward clearing sidewalks after numerous snow storms.

One resident said that the city’s snow emergencies, which prohibit parking on city streets during storms, had not been enforced in his neighborhood over 20 years.

Ward 11 Alderman Norm Vincent said that he was in discussion with HCA, the new operators of Catholic Medical Center, to share their parking lots with residents during heavy storms.

It was also mentioned that the Manchester Police Department still needs an additional 23 officers to reach a full compliment recommended for a city the size of Manchester, so traffic enforcement officers are stretched thin. Residents were encouraged to report any improperly parked cars making snow cleanup efforts difficult in their neighborhood by using the see-click-fix app.

Kevin from Rimmon Street and others complained about the difficult for pedestrians in the area, with the slow process to add new crosswalks as one example of how the city is often not friendly to cyclists or pedestrians. Vincent said he has been working with the mayor to give department heads more leeway in moving forward with non-controversial initiatives such as crosswalk installation, helping avoid delays in Aldermanic committees when those delays are not needed.

The mayor also mentioned the new SMART Grant that could reimagine several streets in the city.

Kevin from Rimmon Street. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Housing and Homelessness

A common topic at public meetings, the mayor was pleased that the city has become one of the hottest housing markets in the country, but realized that was playing a role in rental prices. He mentioned efforts to identify surplus properties owned by the city and sell them to developers and put proceeds from those sales into the city’s affordable housing trust. The ongoing proposed zoning rewrite was also mentioned.

When one resident said that a landlord raised rents but refused to replace a 60-year-old stove, it was recommended that they contact the city’s code enforcement office to check and see if the stove still met the city’s building standards.

One resident also asked about the camping ordinance update, which had been technically impossible to enforce until a Supreme Court decision. Ruais noted that camping in public spaces is not an arrestable offense on its own, as cities in New Hampshire cannot put criminal penalties into their ordinances. However, individuals receiving citations under the camping ordinance can also be arrested if they break a separate criminal law such as public intoxication or possession of a controlled substance.

Ruais also said that encampments are unsafe for both individuals residing there and nearby residents as well, using the Beech Street Engagement Center and programs being offered there as a contrast in how to help the city’s homeless population.

Norm Vincent on Feb. 19, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Crime

One of the biggest issues the mayor has discussed over his term is bail reform, and on this night he said that from a personal aspect as a recovering addict, he felt that accountability helped turn his life around.

There was also discussion about putting pressure on state and county officials regarding pre-trial services for those arrested and then released from Hillsborough County lockup on Valley Street.

Aldermanic Decorum

Residents expressed frustration with the behavior of some Aldermen over the current term. Ruais said that he tries to lead by example and find where consensus can be obtained as the voters of Manchester elected the Mayor and Aldermen to be responsible rather than argumentative. However, he understands that some topics can become emotional, leading to a heated response.

Other

The mayor celebrated the approval of over $300,000 toward HOPE for NH’s mobile recovery program as well as new additions to city government such as new grant coordinator and proposed upcoming initiatives such more downtown lighting, an AI chatbox on the city website and an age-friendly action plan.

