Ward 5 residents talk about litter, fireworks, illegal parking and more with Mayor Ruais

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais held the tenth of his 12 planned ward meetings scheduled for this year on Tuesday, talking to residents in Ward 5 at Beech Street Elementary School. Here’s a recap of what was discussed.

Jay Ruais on Oct. 8, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Mayor’s Updates

The mayor praised a SAFER Grant awarded to the city, which will provide 12 new firefighters for three years.

On homelessness, the mayor mentioned his pledge to find homes for all the city’s veterans before the end of his term, noting that progress has been made toward that pledge since then and it is hoped that the initiative can be upscaled to provide homes to all homeless people.

He also stated people at the Beech Street Shelter have also received assistance in breaking the cycle of homelessness, particularly thanks to the weekly resource job fairs on Thursdays.

A pair of new ordinance changes were mentioned, the amendment to the park camping ban that allows police officers to issue citations and the new updates regarding syringe exchange organizations.

He also praised the work done to combat litter. Citywide, the Department of Public Works has cleaned up 5,000 cubic feet of trash in the last two months, approximately 300,000 pounds, as well as 557 needs. Downtown, the Street Plus program has picked up 157 needles, 8,100 pounds of trash, 33 pounds of human and animal waste, removed 119 stickers on light poles, and cleaned 82 graffiti tagged walls.

Homelessness/Housing

People at the meeting were frustrated with what they saw as attempts to arrest or fine homeless people following the camping ordinance update, stating that breaking up homeless camps just shifts them to new places. Ruais stated that the ordinance change does not allow police to arrest people simply for being homeless, with any homeless people arrested being charged due to public intoxication, public drug use, disorderly conduct or other separate criminal charges.

There was a question on why the Homelessness Initiatives Task Force Committee stopped meeting. Ruais said he was open to its renewal, as it is a volunteer-led committee, but also noted efforts his administration have made to collaborate with organizations addressing homelessness, most notably the Manchester Continuum of Care.

Regarding his preference toward collaboration, he mentioned a brokered compromise between unions and builders regarding a change to the city’s procurement code.

“I hope it’s indicative by me being here that I am open to collaboration and communication as humanly possible,” he said.

Ruais also mentioned efforts to address housing prices, including proposed updates to the city’s zoning ordinances designed to encourage more housing, affordable housing developments on Merrimack Street, the Pearl Street parking lot and at the former Lamont-Hanley Building as well as a 79E grant obtained for the former Lamont-Hanley Building and efforts to help homeless women.

It was also noted that individuals can donate to the Beech Street shelter on the Homeless Initiatives page on the city website.

The Ward 5 crowd on Oct. 8, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Littering/Illegal Parking

The audience had more questions about the Street Plus program and asked about its range, with Ruais responding that it is limited to the Central Business Service District.

Ruais told the crowd that Ward 5 could become the site of the next localized Department of Public Works cleanup.

There were also various cleanliness complaints, particularly regarding street sweeping, which was difficult in the area due to illegal parking and a lack of street repaving. People in the audience said that illegal parking issues were particularly back on Central Street, the area near Spruce and Massabesic Streets and Old Falls Road. There was a consensus in the crowd that cars parked in an area a long period should be towed.

Ruais asked those in the crowd to use the See Click Fix app to let parking enforcement officials know where to focus their efforts.

City Government

There was consternation in the crowd at Ward 5 Alderman Anthony Sapienza, who was not in attendance at the meeting. People in the audience said Sapienza does not return calls, his voice mail is full, and he does not know the neighborhood. However, audience members also said he is continually re-elected because neighborhood members do not communicate with each other.

In contrast, there was praise for At-Large Board of School Committee Member Jim O’Connell, who became the first At-Large member from either the Board of School Committee or Board of Mayor and Aldermen to attend any of the mayor’s ward meetings.

O’Connell provided an overview of the Board of School Committee’s new special committee on athletics and also praised Ward 5 Board of School Committee Member Jason Bonilla, who was in attendance at the meeting.

There was also a request for Aldermen to regularly respond to public comment like the Board of School Committee does, which Ruais said would need a rule change by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. It was also asked if there is a master list held by the Department of Public Works over which roads will be paved next, to which Ruais said that the list does exist.

Police

There was frustration regarding illegal fireworks being shot off in the neighborhood randomly and a lack of police response, as often the people shooting off the fireworks were gone before police arrived.

Ruais also said that there is more information coming soon on financial support for the Manchester Police Department that will allow the city to help fill the 24 current vacancies on the police roster.

